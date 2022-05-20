HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL Day 1 state softball roundup: Malad advances to 2A semis, Poky goes 1-2 JOURNAL STAFF May 20, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello sophomore Miah Lusk unfurls a pitch earlier this season against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 5ASkyview 9, Highland 0Eagle 13, Highland 3 The Rams go 0-2 at the 5A state tournament.4APocatello 8, Hillcrest 4Twin Falls 9, Pocatello 7Lakeland 8, Pocatello 5The Thunder exit the 4A state tournament with a 1-2 record.3ASouth Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 3Buhl 11, Marsh Valley 10The Eagles go 0-2 at the 3A state tournament.2AMalad 10, North Fremont 0Malad 3, New Plymouth 2The Dragons will play St. Maries at 10 a.m. in Saturday's semfinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament State Semi Sport Roundup Softball Malad Thunder Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Three robbery suspects who targeted East Idaho Walgreens arrested after high-speed chase Pocatello City Council meeting ends abruptly after two council members walk out over lack of discussion about financial reports Four East Idaho residents arrested, charged with felony drug possession Police: Local man hit woman in face with board Site selected for Montpelier Idaho Temple Deputies: Local man charged with felony for attempting to strangle woman while she was driving Police: Pocatello bar, multiple parked cars damaged when SUV driver suffers apparent medical emergency Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds Local woman arrested three times in three months now faces burglary, grand theft, drug charges Local man charged with felony drug possession, eluding after brief vehicle pursuit Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters