Pocatello sophomore Miah Lusk unfurls a pitch earlier this season against Century.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

5A

Skyview 9, Highland 0

Eagle 13, Highland 3

The Rams go 0-2 at the 5A state tournament.

4A

Pocatello 8, Hillcrest 4

Twin Falls 9, Pocatello 7

Lakeland 8, Pocatello 5

The Thunder exit the 4A state tournament with a 1-2 record.

3A

South Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 3

Buhl 11, Marsh Valley 10

The Eagles go 0-2 at the 3A state tournament.

2A

Malad 10, North Fremont 0

Malad 3, New Plymouth 2

The Dragons will play St. Maries at 10 a.m. in Saturday's semfinals.

