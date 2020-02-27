Soda Springs outside hitter Cedar Hopkins signed a letter of intent Thursday morning to play volleyball at Dawson Community College of Montana. Hopkins, a four-year letterman for Soda Springs, will join the Buccaneers next season.
“I am really excited to continue playing volleyball," Hopkins said. "It has been a dream of mine since my freshman year. Now that it is here, it is kind of surreal. On our visit, the team felt like a family, and I am really comfortable with my decision.”
Hopkins led the Cardinals to a third-place finish at the 2A state tournament as a junior and has been named on both the all-state and All-Area teams during her career at Soda Springs.
“Cedar has worked hard during the offseason to achieve her volleyball goals," Soda Springs coach Shawnae Somsen said. "She is constantly trying to be better by doing the things she needed to do. No one had to beg or chase Cedar, she did it on her own.”
Dawson Community College went 12-21 in the 2019-20 season.
“We are excited to get Cedar, as she is an athletic young lady who can come in and play multiple positions right away for us," Dawson head coach Dina Fritz said. "In the recruiting process, we got to know Cedar and are excited for her to become part of the Buccaneer family.”