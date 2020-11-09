Early in Century’s first-round state playoff win over Lakeland two weeks ago, the Hawks tried to attack the Diamondbacks’ 5-foot-11, 150-pound cornerback Jonah Sowell with a swing pass to tight end Ammon Munyer.
Munyer stands 6-foot-5, 228 pounds and has offers from multiple Division I schools, but Sowell went low on the big tight end and rolled him up for no gain.
In Century’s next game, Bishop Kelly, trailing and with its power-running game frustrated by Century’s stack-the-box approach, tried to attack the Diamondbacks’ secondary in single coverage.
This time, it was the corner opposite Sowell, Myles Gifford, who made the play, jumping a deep out and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown that sealed Century’s surprise win over 4A power B.K.
Both plays are good examples of the all-around talent in Century’s secondary — and how much the Diamondbacks have relied on that talent in their run to the 4A semifinals.
“I think the corners are the lost heroes of the defense,” Century coach Travis Hobson said. “A corner’s best stats are stats by omission, that they don’t get thrown at a lot. ... I think a lot of teams stay away (from them), to be honest with you. If they try to throw, they cause themselves problems.”
Against Bishop Kelly, Hobson left his cornerbacks in one-on-one coverage in order to get more bodies close to the line of scrimmage. It worked on both fronts — star Knights running back Seth Knothe had 104 yards rushing, but it took him 23 carries to do it. And the Century secondary held B.K. quarterback Keegan Croteau to 144 yards passing, didn’t allow a receiver to go over 70 yards, and came up with a gamechanging play in Gifford’s interception.
Gifford and Sowell are both seniors, as are safeties Zac Snow, Deakon Blackhawk and Brayden Wight, and Jonah’s brother Jovan Sowell, who sometimes switches over from his wide receiver position to moonlight in the secondary. That experience has given the group confidence to spare.
“If you’re out there one-on-one, all you have to tell yourself is, ‘Yeah, I’ve got this dude,’” Jonah Sowell said. “Honestly, you just have to have that mentality that this receiver isn’t going to beat me or get the ball. If you have that mentality, then you’re solid out there on your island.”
It’s funny — football is often billed as the greatest team game. Quarterbacks and running backs can’t succeed without the offensive line, which can’t succeed without working together. On defense, the front seven is responsible for gaps, often functioning more as a unit than as individuals.
That’s usually true in the secondary as well, with defensive backs responsible for working together, backing each other up and passing off coverage. If you mess up, your teammate is there to get your back. If one man is getting beat, you can send a double-team.
But Century’s high-wire man-to-man scheme often puts the cornerbacks on an island, leaving them one-on-one with the receivers. It’s more like a great iso matchup in basketball or the pitcher-batter duel in baseball than anything else on a football field — and the Diamondbacks can do it because of Gifford and Sowell’s talent.
Counting his pick-six against Bishop Kelly, Gifford now has eight interceptions in 10 games, tops in 4A, and seven pass breakups. Sowell has two picks and five breakups.
“They’re all super-athletic,” Hobson said. “They’re fast, shifty, move well, but more than anything, they’re a confident bunch. Jonah and Myles, we can put those guys on an island. ... They’re not that big, but they sure play big. The one thing you have to have in defensive backs, corners especially, is that football swagger, and both those two have it. They walk around like they’re good and they know it.”
As Century heads into its state semifinal matchup against Emmett on Friday, the Diamondbacks are likely looking at a repeat of last week.
The Huskies can throw — quarterback Caden Young averages 140 passing yards a game, with 18 touchdowns against five picks — but like Bishop Kelly, they prefer to run.
Star running back Westyn Smith has 1,624 yards this season, beating Young’s passing total by himself, and Young has added 1,333.
With that in mind, Century will likely want to get bodies in the box again to engage Emmett’s blockers, and that will leave Gifford and Sowell out in the cold without much help.
If it works, the corners will help shut down Emmett’s running game while barely making a tackle, and be two of the most influential players in the game — even from their islands.
“It gives me a lot of confidence, knowing that my coaches trust me,” Gifford said. “With the dudes that we have, that’s where we fit best. ... Man-to-man, I don’t think anybody can contest with us. Anywhere we go, we can put somebody on somebody and we won’t have a lot of problems.”