This spring was supposed to be a redemption narrative for Trey Fullmer.
Instead, the Century golfer saw almost all of his senior season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
That ruined his chance to make up for 2019, when he had academic issues and couldn’t play a full season as Century missed the state tournament for the first time in 19 years.
But Fullmer’s golf career won’t end with that depressing coda, as he signed to play for Bryant and Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Friday.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play college golf,” Fullmer said. “When I first got my offer from Bryant and Stratton, it was a dream, and then it all just came together when I signed.”
Fullmer put his name on the local map when he was a freshman, shooting 163 over two rounds to record the best score for an experienced Century team at the 4A state tournament in 2017.
As the leader of the team the next year, Fullmer won the 4A District 5-6 title and shot 152 at state, finishing seventh on a tiebreaker.
“After my freshman year, it was really on my shoulders to lead the team,” Fullmer said.
That made it sting even more the next year, when Fullmer said he “struggled academically” and there were no Century golfers at the state tournament for the first time in nearly two decades.
With one last chance, he went to work over the winter in hopes of having a big 2020 season and got off to a good start, shooting 74 to finish fourth at the early-season Burley Open.
That was just days before high school seasons across the state were suspended, later to be canceled entirely in the face of the coronavirus.
“It really was heartbreaking to know that I couldn’t redeem myself from my junior year,” Fullmer said. “I was really looking forward to senior year, I was practicing through the winter, hitting in my garage, and then as soon as we were able to ... going out and playing. So it really sucked.”
Colleges also shied away from recruiting a player who’d played very little competitive golf since his sophomore year of high school.
“I wasn’t getting very many colleges looking at me,” Fullmer said. “There were a few here and there, emailing me, texting me, but Bryant and Stratton really caught my eye the most and was really the first one to offer me a scholarship.”
The Bobcats are an NJCAA Division II program. Bryant and Stratton is a for-profit college with locations in multiple states, including New York, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The Wauwatosa campus, where Fullmer is heading, is located just west of Milwaukee.
“It’s kind of scary, cross-country, and going to a pretty big city, just outside of Milwaukee,” Fullmer said. “But I’m ready, I’m excited.”
Fullmer plans to eventually study sports medicine, but will focus on his gen-ed credits at Bryant and Stratton — while trying to help turn around a program that struggled at times in 2020.
“It’s kind of cool in my eyes, because I can go there and do really well and have these other guys doing really well, and we can get that program off and running,” Fullmer said. “I need to work the most on being accurate off the tee. But if I do that, I can be scary and shoot really low, so that’s my plan, to do that at the collegiate level.”