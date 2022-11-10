Taylor Smith calls herself a homebody — to a certain extent. Century’s senior basketball star loves her hometown, loves her family, loves what Pocatello has to offer in every which way.
“But I knew I wanted to go a little bit farther,” Smith said, “if that makes sense.”
Which is what made Weber State perfect for Smith: It’s close but not too close, far away but not too far away. Plus, the Wildcats’ program checked several boxes for her: Ogden is close to Salt Lake City — “so I have that city kind of look,” she said — and when she went on her official visit last month, it just felt right.
In that way, it’s no mystery why Smith signed with Weber State on Wednesday, making things official on the first day of the early signing period.
“I was excited, just because my friends and family being there made me pumped, that they were excited for me,” Smith said. “But I'd say also a relief that I found my new home. I have a place I'm looking forward to for my future, for athletics and academics. So yeah, I'd say a little bit of both, but I'm definitely super pumped to be able to go to Weber.”
For Smith, it was a unique position to be in. She’s so tied to Poky there might as well be a string connecting them: Her mother, Courtnie, is an assistant ISU women’s basketball coach. Her sister, Tenleigh, runs track for the Bengals. The family originally hails from Blackfoot, where Courtnie coached high school ball for a number of years, but when she joined the ISU staff, she brought her daughters along — and they became intertwined with the Gate City.
Which is also what makes Smith’s situation a little complicated: She did not have an Idaho State offer. She had one from the University of Providence — a private university in Great Falls, Montana — and from Weber State. “They were really my only big offer,” Smith said. “So when I went down there (on my visit), I was kinda going into it like, well, if I don't like this, I gotta go with the other one. But like I said, it was so easy to say yes. I loved everything about it.”
That included Smith’s educational aspirations. She can’t be entirely sure before she gets started — “I’m not completely set,” she said — but her plan is to try out the athletic training field, or maybe physical therapy. “Somewhere in that region,” Smith said. “Just because I love sports, obviously, and I love working with athletes. So that's kinda what I want to major in. And they have a really, really good program down there.”
It also helped Smith that Courtnie knows how it all works. Smith might have starred for the Diamondbacks last season, averaging 10 points and three rebounds per game, but she knew a little less about the logistics of committing and signing to play for a college basketball team. That’s where her mom came, showing her the details, how to make it all come together.
Now Smith gets to play her senior year, knowing her college home is set.
“I guess you could say the vibe, it just was so comforting,” Smith said. “It just felt like family. I really felt that they would take care of me. I look for that in a coach. I'm moving away from my family. The head coach and the entire coaching staff just made it super comforting for me. And even the players, they were so nice. Just being around them and being able to see what it would look like for me if I moved down there. It was just so comforting and nice to see that.”
