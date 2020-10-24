POCATELLO — Zac Snow waited for over a year to get a chance to play his old teammates.
On Friday, he made the most of that chance, scoring three first-half touchdowns to propel Century to a 28-14 win over Pocatello at Iron Horse Stadium.
The win clinched the 4A District 5 title, a top-five seed in the state in the state tournament and, of course, crosstown bragging rights for the Diamondbacks.
For Snow, a senior running back and wide receiver who sat out last season after transferring from Poky to Century, it was that much sweeter.
"It felt great to win that," Snow said. "Especially against a team I came from, it felt good. ... It gave me motivation, honestly, going against a team that I've been on, and I think it gave me a boost."
Snow had a 67-yard touchdown run, a 4-yard touchdown catch and a 54-yard touchdown catch, the last coming on a reverse flea flicker with a minute left in the first half, as the Diamondbacks scored 20 unanswered points to take a 20-7 lead at the break.
Pocatello took advantage of one Century fumble in the second half to cut the gap to 20-14 on a short touchdown pass from Zach Park to Jaxon Williams. When Century fumbled and the Indians recovered on the ensuing kickoff, it looked like Pocatello was en route to a stirring comeback, the perfect capper to a special season.
But the Century defense forced a turnover on downs, and the Diamondbacks, starting on their own 18, rattled off an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, with running back Drew Roberts bulling over from the 1-yard line for a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Pocatello had two more drives, but punted on fourth-and-6 from the 45 on the first one. With time running out and the Indians getting close to needing a miracle, Century's Jovan Sowell stepped in front of a Park pass in the red zone for an interception to end it.
The district title was Century's third in a row. The Diamondbacks (5-3, 2-0) are expected to be the No. 3 seed in the 16-team 4A state football playoffs, although that will be confirmed Sunday when the MaxPreps rankings are updated.
Pocatello (6-2, 1-1) also has a spot in the playoffs, although the Indians' seeding is yet to be determined.