Some things never change in wrestling. You can put the state tournament in a new location, trim it down to a day, trim the attendance by two-thirds and so much still feels the same.
The blood-screeching yells of exaltation after a late-round pin didn’t fade. Neither did the stories, backed by premises that give even grizzled wrestling vets a rooting interest. They’re so tried and true that sports movies could use the same narratives for another 10 generations and no one would mind.
The injury. The comeback. The underdog.
Local teams didn’t bloody the scoreboard during Friday’s 5A and 4A State Wrestling Championships in Nampa or give anyone the inclination that Southeastern Idaho runs the Gem State wrestling scene. Highland placed fifth in 5A with 169 points. In 4A, Century took sixth, finishing only 11 points short of getting a fourth-place trophy, while Blackfoot took seventh with 139.5.
The quartet of Highland, Blackfoot, Century and Pocatello sent 18 wrestlers to the semifinals. Just eight -- Highland’s Logan George (220 pounds) and Ian Allen (285); Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger (98), Eli Abercrombie (132) and Austin Ramirez (145); Century’s Xander Thompson (160), Canyon Mansfield (160) and Easton Millward (170) -- made the finals.
There were some impressive feats on the consolation side of the bracket, too. Like Blackfoot freshman Kylan Guerra and Highland sophomore Rustan Cordingley placing fourth after losing his second match. Others, like freshman Colton George of Highland and Century senior Michael Houghton, didn’t even get one win before they were kicked to the loser’s bracket. George managed a fourth-place finish and Houghton, well, he crafted one of those great wrestling stories.
“He had on a written on his bedroom wall a paper that said, ‘I want to go to state.’ He qualified, went to state but we were telling him, ‘You can do more than that,’” said Century assistant coach Mark Mansfield. “He lost his first match at state .... and he came back and won every match. Five-straight matches to get third.”
Tales like that carried on to the championship journey of Canyon Mansfield, Logan George and Mack Mauger -- the three local state champions, or the injury, the comeback and the underdog.
Century senior Canyon Mansfield wins state title with torn labrum
About an hour after being crowned state champ, Canyon Mansfield was on the bus back to Pocatello when his dad handed him the phone.
“Now I can talk about my shoulder, which is cool,” Canyon said with a chuckle.
There’s been a secret within Century’s wrestling room for the last year and a half. At last year’s Buck’s Bags Invitational, an oppoenent ran a hold and tore up Canyon’s shoulder. It was a nagging injury made much worse when he reaggravated it in a dual meet with Highland soon after.
Canyon held off on surgery until the end of the season, toughing it out until the state meet concluded. But an injury like that isn’t just about toughing it out, it’s about adjusting your entire skillset, changing your style of wrestling and tweaking every game plan to try and win matches without making the hurt right shoulder too vulnerable.
Using an old trick Mark picked up at Arizona State, Canyon taped his left shoulder in hopes greedy opponents would go after the wrong one. Yet even with those Jedi mind tricks in place, the difficulty of winning grew tenfold.
“Doing any athletic event with one arm is pretty darn difficult. You have to protect the injury and, at the same time, be aggressive enough to score points,” Century assistant Abe Boomer said. “I’ve been around the sport a long time, there’s guys who will wrestle when they’re sick … But as far as actively wrestling one month when you’re hurting like that, it’s rare. I don’t even know if it’s one out of 100. And to not make it an excuse.”
Even after losing to Kuna’s Donte Roggio in a tight 4-2 decision to finish as a 4A runner-up for the second-straight year, Canyon walked off the mat that day not thinking about the shoulder. He thought he should have won -- regardless of how many able arms he had.
He went in for shoulder surgery after the season, but it didn't fix the injury completely. The thing still popped out all the time. During ping pong, badminton and, especially, wrestling. Even while talking about the injury secretively, Canyon and Mark didn’t let on to how much pain it still caused the Diamondbacks’ senior.
“It was pretty freaking tough. Last year was pretty tough -- we’re making lemonade (out of lemons). But this year, it was just getting used to a whole new style,” Canyon said. “I can’t shoot with that arm. I can’t grab. I had to change how I worked in every position.”
Still, even with his dominant shoulder hampering his entire philosophy on the mat, Canyon went 37-2 and earned the no. 1 seed in the 4A 160-pound division. On Friday, he cruised to the final with three-straight pins, including disposing of his quarterfinal opponent in 34 seconds. He matched up with Nampa’s Shale Webb, a senior who transferred in from Washington.
Canyon took an early lead and had a 5-2 advantage with just under two minutes remaining. Canyon was on top, gripping Webb’s left leg with his knees and trying to lift his arms from the mat. Then Webb maneuvered an impressive roll from bottom, nearly flipping Canyon on his back.
The few hundred in attendance gasped. If they knew Canyon was rolling onto his torn labrum, they probably would have yelled.
“I was pretty scared. And he had my bad shoulder so I was like, ‘I have to get this thing close to my body,’” Canyon said.
“I got a little nervous right there because of his labrum tear,” Mark added.
Canyon pressed his head to the mat, backed up and got upright within 20 seconds, running out the last minute before he clapped, clipped off his headgear and hugged his dad. It was the perfect ending to a treacherous year and a half. All the early mornings, the pain management and the perseverance when quitting would have been so much easier -- it was all worth it.
“He wanted to finish the season and gloriously as it went,” Mark said with a hint of sarcasm, “he finished it the best you can imagine.”
After runner-up finish last year, Highland senior Logan George goes out on top
Logan George is a big dude. When he was coming off the edge as a blazing defensive end for the Highland football team, offensive linemen would shutter. He would spin or maneuver himself in a way that other guys his size couldn’t even think about.
On the wrestling mat, that versatility isn’t tough to spot. Especially when he does his “leg ride” move.
In his quarterfinal and semifinal victories during Friday’s 5A 220-pound state championships, George used the same move to take his opponent to the ground for what would become a routine pin. While grappling, George drops to his knee and picks up one leg of his opponent. While the guy awkwardly hobbles backwards, George kicks out his other leg and takes him to the mat.
It’s almost unstoppable.
“My dad taught me it. It’s a middleweight move and at a big weight, it dominates,” George said. “Most guys are never taught it.”
Added Highland coach Kolby Cordingley: “He’s such a good athlete. He’s very agile and can do some things that are very hard for kids that size.”
George didn’t need to use it in his final match against Post Falls’ Isaiah Laguna. He spent most of the second period working for position on the ground before finishing off his state-title-clinching pin 3:44 into the match.
It was the fourth pin in four matches for George. The Highland senior wrestles for less than nine minutes on Friday – and it was all the time he needed to become a state champion.
After losing to Meridian’s Charley Hastriter in last year’s state final, Friday was a bit of redemption.
“I knew the pain of taking second place and I was just fortunate enough to get another year to compete for that top spot,” George said. “I’ve had a goal since freshman year to be a state champ. I just realized that I have to be dominant, wrestle how I wrestle, do what I do and put myself in the best possible position I can to reach that goal.”
What made it all the better is the hug George gave his parents after the match. After his son won a state title in his final high school match, Dave George -- a Highland assistant -- jumped into Logan’s arms on the mat.
“The coolest thing for me was his dad was sitting there next to me,” Cordingley said. “That’s a cool experience for a dad and a son to experience. It’s always fun to be a part of a moment like that.”
It was the perfect culmination to all their hard work, all the long days to make sure Logan George wasn’t again a runner-up.
“I gave my mom and dad a hug and told them thank you. It meant everything. They’ve been at every tournament that they could and they’ve given endless amounts of support. It meant everything.”
Blackfoot freshman Mack Mauger upsets defending champ to take gold
The whistle blew and Mack Mauger knew. He didn’t even need to look at the scoreboard. His 9-4 decision over Nampa sophomore Dedrick Navarro had been over for a while.
So Mauger, a Blackfoot freshman, put together two furious claps in front of his face, yelled “Let’s go” loud enough so the few hundred in Nampa could hear him then clapped some more. He took a few breathes and began to walk around the mat, staring all around the Ford Idaho Center. A natural showman, Mauger sprung into a backflip then shook Navarro’s hand.
The celebration was worthy of the accomplishment. The freshman didn’t just win the 4A 98-pound state title, he defeated the defending champion to do it.
“It was awesome, one of the best feelings,” Mauger said. “Really couldn’t ask for anything more.”
“My (reaction) was elation for him,” Blackfoot coach Thain Cashmore said, “It’s an honor to be a part of that. It’s an honor to be a part of that. It’s all about them. It’s their reward.”
Heading into Friday’s final, Mauger was 42-1. His one loss was to Navarro.
While the Broncos’ lone state champion would defeat Navarro later in the regular season before taking care of him in Nampa, it was that first meeting that gave Mauger an idea of his potential. He had been wrestling since his dad and uncle put him on a mat when he was 5-years old. Mauger knew he was good. But a close loss to the defending state champion proved that he could compete at the same level, that he could win gold.
“When I wrestled him, he only beat me 3-2 and I assumed he would be the top (seed) for state and I knew I could hang with him and beat him,” Mauger said before describing his mindset ahead of Friday’s match. “My mentality going into the match was wrestle smart, stay in my positions and come out of every position on top.”
Unsurprisingly, Navarro entered the state tournament as the no. 1 seed. It may not seem like a wild upset that two-seed Mauger upset the top dog. In a way, it isn’t. But Blackfoot sent two other wrestlers to the state final. Both were ranked second. Both lost to the top seed.
“Mack was second, he beat his prediction,” Cashmore said. “He’s a state champion.”