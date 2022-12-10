Around the time she became a junior at Century, Adee Butler joined Club V, a club volleyball organization in the Salt Lake City area. She had already delivered a promising sophomore campaign, and eager to attract the eyes of college coaches, she decided to join the ranks of club volleyball.
Pretty soon, something hit her.
“I realized just how many good players are out there,” Butler said. “I was like, well, I'm gonna need to put in a lot more work if I really want to realize this dream. So my coach helped me and I put in the work. At the end of club season, I got a few offers and I was like, OK, I can make this dream a reality. I just gotta keep working.”
For now at least, Butler can relax. She earned a handful of offers. She got one she liked. So this week, she signed with Utah Tech, finalizing what she had only dreamed about for so long: A chance to play college volleyball.
“I've wanted to play this sport at the collegiate level basically since I realized it was a sport, at the end of my middle school career,” Butler said. “I’m just so grateful that I have the opportunity to play it again, to play it for four more years. I was just so grateful for all the people that showed up to support me and making it official, just because there's so many different relationships and so many people that are so prominent in my life, and to see so many of them there the other day, that really meant a lot to me.”
It may come as no surprise to read that Butler, the Journal’s 2021 all-area volleyball player of the year, is playing college volleyball. She’s one of the area’s best players, best athletes, you name it. But Butler still needed to decide on where she would go.
She fielded offers from several schools: Westminster, Utah State Eastern, Southern Virginia. She stayed in touch with coaches from a few other schools. “But once I visited Utah Tech, I was like, yeah, this is it.”
For Butler, there was a lot to like about Utah Tech: The school offers biology programs she liked. “That was something I was really looking for in wanting to play college athletics,” Butler said, “was making sure that I could balance my academics, since I've put so much of an emphasis on them throughout high school.” When she visited the campus, in St. George, she got along well with the team’s freshmen. She also liked one of the Trailblazers’ coaches, Rob Barrett, a former Idaho State assistant. “He was someone that I had always wanted to play for,” Butler said, “so that was my initial draw to the place.”
There will also be plenty for Butler to miss about Century. The Diamondbacks made the 4A state tournament each of the last two years, including a third-place finish this fall. They captured two district titles. Butler played varsity for three years, which says a lot about her athletic ability — but it also gave her time to make memories with the people she’ll miss most in Pocatello.
“I'm really gonna miss Bre (Robinson, Century head coach),” Butler said. “She's been such an amazing coach for me, and her husband is actually my strength coach. So those two have been such a prominent part of my life, my athletic career. So that's a big thing that I'm really going to miss, the environment of playing with some of my best friends, playing the sport I love and having all the people that we love, and our friends coming and supporting us.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
