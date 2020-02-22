Century won six weight classes and finished second in three others, dominating the mats and cruising to an overall team victory in the 4A District 4-5 wrestling tournament at The Pit at Pocatello High School on Saturday.
Century’s overall score of 379.0 was nearly 90 points ahead of the second-place Jerome Tigers, who notched 290.5 points. Minico’s grapplers took third with 249.0 points.
Three Century wrestlers won via pinfall. Freshman Devyn Greenland kicked off the final round of the tournament in style for the Diamondbacks, winning the 98-pound weight class with a pin of Mountain Home's Daniel Martinez at 1:48 of the first round.
Canyon Mansfield followed suit, taking home the 138-pound district title with a second-round pinfall victory over Dustin Farnworth of Mountain Home. The final bout of the tournament was an all-Diamondback affair, with Mauricio Gonzalez scoring a late pin over teammate Gerardo Duran at 285 pounds.
Arguably the most impressive performance of the day for Century surprisingly didn’t involve a pin.
Easton Millward, whose father is Century head wrestling coach Michael Millward, cruised to a 16-1 technical fall victory over Baylon Shirley of Canyon Ridge in the 160-pound weight class. In wrestling, a technical fall occurs when one wrestler leads by 15 or more points, at which point the bout is stopped and the leading grappler declared the victor.
Other Diamondback victors included Marcus Lee, who upset top-seeded Marcus Robinson of Mountain Home 4-3 at 182 pounds. Lee took a lead into the third round and narrowly held off Robinson’s attempts to score points in the waning seconds to secure the upset.
Campbell Hicks, the top seed in the 220-pound weight class for Century, also won his division, defeating Jerome’s Porter Wright by a 3-1 final score.
The Preston Indians were the only other area team to come away with a district victory. After winning his first three matches by pinfall at 145 pounds, Preston’s David Seamons eked out a 6-5 victory over Dawson Osterhout of Minico in the final. In a back-and-forth affair which saw the grapplers trade the lead multiple times, Seamons erased an early deficit in the final two rounds to seal the victory.
Pocatello’s only finals representative was Gabe Blessinger, who had only wrestled 13 matches all year due to a serious knee injury. At 120 pounds, Blessinger exploded out of the gate in his first two matches, winning his first bout with a 26-second pin, then somehow improving his victory time to 16 seconds in his second match to notch the quickest pin of the tournament. A 4-2 decision over Century’s Tyler Andersen moved Blessinger to the finals, but he came up two points short of victory against Jerome's Adrian Mendez.