POCATELLO – There was supposed to be grand senior day pageantry on Friday. The Century tennis fourth-years were supposed to walk on the grass just outside the Diamondbacks’ courts and waltz through the giant inflatable purple snake head the football team runs through on Friday nights.
But big, inflatable objects don’t pair well with 21 mph gusts, so Hayden Carlson, Amaia Gabiola, Alina Jablonski, Scott Holmstead, Joseph Murray and Aidan Horrocks strolled down a sidewalk beside Century’s brown cinder-block walls and stood in front of the school as their accolades were read aloud.
The wind wasn’t going to detour senior ceremonies – but it could’ve canceled Friday’s match against Pocatello with limited ramifications, which is rare for district contests during the last week of a season.
But tennis in 4A District 5 is a bit wonky: Century and Pocatello are the only two teams in the conference. Even if Friday’s match was nixed, the Diamondbacks and Indians would still play another match on Tuesday in maybe the smallest district tournament of all time.
“I’d rather have a real tournament experience before state,” Century coach Sean Kane said. “It’s better preparation for them than this. There’s not a whole lot to look forward to because only one person gets to go.”
Many at Pocatello, Century and Preston have voiced their displeasure with the 2020 realignment of the districts – a move that saw the three schools form a three-team district through the 2021-22 school year – especially after 4A District 5 boys basketball had arguably three of the top eight teams in the state and could only send one to Boise.
Those are the well-known side effects of a three-team conference. The lesser-known ramifications come in the smaller sports. Like wrestling, where only the district champion and selective wild cards earn a berth to state. For reference, 5A District 5-6 – which includes Highland and four other schools – sent the top-four finishers at the district tournament to Boise.
Then there’s where Century and Poky stand with tennis because Preston doesn’t have a team. A two-team conference can only send the winner of each event (boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles). Two years ago, when Century was in a nine-team conference and the top-six placers at the district tournament advanced, the Diamondbacks would send double-digit participants to state.
This year, even if Century swept the district tournaments, only eight Diamondbacks would be able to continue their season.
“We’ll probably have a lot of (teammates) playing each other to go to state,” Kane said. “That’s not fun. You don’t want to be an underclassman and play a senior, who is playing for their only shot to go to state. It’s really not what’s best for kids.”
Kane’s frustration over a downsized conference has grown because of what happened last season. Because the 2020 tennis season was cancelled due to COVID, the only player on Century’s roster with state experience is Horrocks, who went for mixed doubles his freshman year and doubles in his sophomore campaign.
“In his junior year, last year, he was going to play mixed doubles with a girl who graduated (Lizzy Fellows) and, I mean, they probably would have won state. … I would have felt real confident,” Kane said. “This year, he’s just going to play doubles with Scott (Holmstead). They’ve beaten every 4A team put in front of them.”
That included Pocatello on Friday, when the doubles team of Horrocks and Holmstead swept the Indians 6-1, 6-0, contributing to a 9-3 Diamondbacks win that included Century taking more than three-quarters of the total sets played.
Century has a chance to finish the regular season undefeated at Tuesday’s district match. Yet, even if that happened, it would be nearly impossible for the Diamondbacks to claim their second state championship in four years. Eight spots at state means only eight chances to score points. That’s not cutting it most years, not when schools in bigger conferences can send half their roster.
The inconvenience, though, is only temporary. Kane said because these things rotate, 4A District 5 will be able to send the top-two finishers from the district tournament to state. Plus, conferences can realign after next school year, which may thrust Century tennis back into a conference tournament that doesn’t include just the school down the road.
But, for now, he’s focused on maximizing the opportunities of a weird year.
“Obviously it’s nice to have a season from not having one last year,” Kane said. “But some of the players are still just happy to have a season, so it’s all about getting them to be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got it. Let’s push to that next level.’”