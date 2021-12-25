JD Heberlein is remarkably self-aware. He’s a talented swimmer, to be sure, but he’s open about his skillset. He’ll never be Michael Phelps. He won’t be representing the US at the Olympics any time soon.
“Just being able to go out there and have fun,” said Heberlein, a Century senior. “That was a big part of it — I wanted to be a part of the college that I go to. Swimming gives me the chance to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m an athlete at a school.’”
So last week, Heberlein became just that. He signed with the College of Idaho, solidifying his college plans, putting pen to paper and making things official.
“It was really emotional. I was really excited about it,” Heberlein said. “For a long time, I didn’t think I was actually going to get the chance to swim in college. But then I was able to meet the team, figure out where I was. They really liked having me and I was able to see where I could be swimming and realize this actually is a possibility.”
If it sounds like things came together quickly for Heberlein, that’s because they did, at least in some ways. For most of his life, he dreamed of becoming a D-I swimmer — “I’m not near fast enough,” he laughed. So his priorities shifted.
Instead, he realized, he would rather find the right fit: A school where he could join the team and be competitive. A spot that offered an academic program he liked. A place that, most importantly, fit his talent level.
It just took him some time to realize that the College of Idaho checked those boxes.
When he was a sophomore, Heberlein and the Diamondbacks trekked to Washington for a swim meet, where the Yotes’ team happened to be competing at the same time. One of the team’s swimmers, Anna Cook, told Heberlein about the club, what it was like, the demands of becoming a college athlete. She told Heberlein he might like it. She encouraged him to reach out for more information.
“It was a really good fit. So we just started talking,” Heberlein said. “The more we talked, the more I realized this was going to be a really good school for me.”
So really, it was a two-way street. College of Idaho got in touch with Heberlein — and vice versa — and soon enough, he was chatting with the coaching staff. This fall, he received his athletic and academic scholarships.
The second part forced him to think about his future, too. He’s considering majoring in environmental studies, maybe minoring in teaching. “Just so I have two options to go off,” Heberlein said.
At Century, Heberlein enjoyed a decorated career, including several notable finishes at the 4A state meet: First with his group in the 4x50 freestyle, third in the 4x50 medley, plus an individual fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and a sixth-place mark in the 200 freestyle.
“Most of my best friends were out of Century, and so the fact that we all got to swim for high school together,” Heberlein said, “it was such an incredible experience, especially for me.”
That made Heberlein think about his all his time swimming. He started at age six. In fact, around that time, Heberlein made a cameo in the Journal when he became Century High’s principal for a day. Among his rules: If your homework is late, you have to pay the principal $2.
In that story, a seven-year-old Heberlein mused that he might want to become a swim coach one day. Whether or not that’s still his plan, he took a step in that direction when he signed with the Yotes.
“Thirteen years later,” Heberlein said, “here we are.”
The Journal’s Jordan Kaye contributed reporting to this story.