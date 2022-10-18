Taylor Smith and Adee Butler leapt in concert, stretching their arms straight up to block a Preston kill at the net. The ball ricocheted right off their arms, back onto the Indians’ side of the court and harmlessly to the floor. Fans erupted. Smith and Butler turned to each other and laughed.
You would smile too if things came this easy.
In Century’s 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-14) win over Preston in Tuesday’s 4A District 5 tournament match, the Diamondbacks never had to sweat much, rarely had to fret about the result. Smith and Butler tallied nine kills apiece, sending Century on to Thursday’s title match, which will be against Pocatello or Preston.
“The girls did a really good job of coming out nice and calm and focused and disciplined,” Century coach Breanne Robinson said. “Sometimes, district tournament gets the nerves up a little bit, but I think they did a pretty good job just relaxing and being confident.”
That showed all night. Century dispatched Preston in short order. It added up to the Diamondbacks’ seventh win in eight tries — dating all the way back to the third week of September, when they swept Pocatello. Since then, Century has captured wins over conference foes and non-conference opponents, over 4A powerhouses like Bonneville and 5A heavyweights like Rigby.
It helps to have players like Smith, a rangy senior with athleticism that unlocks so much of her game. It helps her make vicious swings, which led to her nine kills in this victory. It helps her make stifling blocks, like the one she teamed up with Butler to build. In a match against Highland earlier this season, Rams coach Kelsey Rhoades told her team to key on several players, including Smith — and even then they weren’t entirely successful.
The interesting part is this: Smith isn’t even a lifelong volleyball player. She only picked up the sport two years ago, her sophomore year, when she transferred from Blackfoot. “We needed some kids,” Robinson said, “so we said, come play.”
That leads to a question: How on earth has she developed so quickly?
“Just confidence,” Robinson said. “You can tell that she’s a competitor, but she was never quite wanted to be the one that’s getting the ball every time. But this year, her confidence is big time.”
Why wouldn’t it be? Smith is one of — no typo — eight seniors on this year’s Century team. There’s Smith and Butler, plus Avery Lovett, Emmy Richards, Marissa Allen, Kyleigh Gardea, Rachel Mayer and Kynley Falter. That group has fueled so much of these wins, but in some ways, it’s made things trickier on their coaches: How do we help this group mesh? How do we find playing time for everyone?
“Sometimes it can be hard leadership wise,” Robinson said, “but these kids have definitely learned how to lead, and then sometimes not lead and be OK with that. So they’re picking each other up, and whoever’s feeling good is going for it, and it kinda works out.”
Wait, not lead?
“Well, you’ve got eight seniors and you’re all the same age,” Robinson said. “I think role-wise, they’ve kinda stepped into them, and they’ve realized that they’re not gonna win the game by themselves. They’ve done a really good job of stepping up when they need to, and then being supported by their teammates when they need to.”
Really, the only trouble the Diamondbacks ran into on Tuesday night came early in the second set, when Century faced an 8-4 deficit. Robinson called a timeout. “Our hitters were trying to win the game with one kill,” she said. Once they got that cleaned up, they made quick work of the Indians.
Century may end up facing Preston again Thursday — so there are worse ways to head into Thursday’s match, whoever the opponent is.
