NAMPA — The floor setup at the Ford Idaho Center is a reminder of just how painful basketball can be.
Sitting courtside, it’s easy to see the planks running underneath the court, with the two thin layers of wood, maybe three inches in total, all that separate players at this year’s state basketball championship games from the poured concrete floor.
At the best of times, it’s a view that causes a reflexive wince any time a player even threatens to fall.
During a game like Saturday’s 4A state championship between Blackfoot and Century, that wince almost becomes a permanent grimace.
In the high-stakes rubber match between the two Eastern Idaho rivals, who had split two previous games this winter, bodies were hitting the floor faster than leaves in autumn.
The teams combined for 35 personal fouls and, according to the anguished yells from fans on both sides of the court, the refs might have missed a hundred more. In the post, every rebound was an opportunity for a tie-up as bigs spun each other around using the ball as a fulcrum. On the perimeter, every loose ball led to scrambles and dives.
“We knew what we were in for, especially going against Century,” Blackfoot guard Prairie Caldwell said. “I knew it would happen, and we had to live up to our potential. We got under there in the paint, we tried to box out the best we could and we played as aggressive as we could.”
It was partly a product of the built-in intensity of a state championship game, partly a product of Century’s aggressive, trapping, hands-on full-court press and, despite postgame assurances of respect from both sides, probably partly a product of some bad blood between both teams after Blackfoot’s Tenleigh and Taylor Smith transferred to Century in the offseason.
It was a game that saw plenty of pain on the court, and after Blackfoot’s 10-6 run to end the game gave the Broncos just enough separation to win the first state title in program history, Century was left with some painful questions.
The Diamondbacks have now lost three of the last four state title games. That run will have a tough narrative rearing its head, especially after a loss to a Blackfoot team that the D-Backs were likely favored to beat.
Three times bridesmaids, Century will be facing plenty of pressure next year with a team that loses three key seniors — Tenleigh Smith, Ashton Adamson and Preslie Merrill.
Century coach Chris Shuler wants to build a dynasty, and it’s hard to argue that the Diamondbacks are anything but one of the top teams in 4A. But it’s also hard to be a dynasty without actually winning all that much.
To be fair, three second-place trophies and a state title in a four-year run is success that any team in the state — besides a very select few — would be overjoyed with. Losing in a state title game is an accomplishment in itself. Heck, it’s probably one that the Diamondbacks would be happy with next year, when they’ll be relying on a lot of unproven players to step up.
But in the immediate aftermath of yet another title that slipped through their fingers, yet another season of being so close and ending up with so little, that didn’t do anything to lessen the pain for the Diamondbacks.
“It’s tough,” Shuler said. “Yeah, I don’t like the red (runner-up) trophies, but we have to get over that’s obstacle ... We’ll be back. It’s nice to be here four years in a row, but it’s nice to bring home a banner too, so we have to figure it out.”