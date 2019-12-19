Century and Soda Springs stayed perched at the top of their respective classes in Week 2 of the Idaho girls basketball media polls, released Thursday.
The Diamondbacks (7-1), who saw their 34-game winning streak snapped Wednesday against Liberty (Nevada), received five out of a possible seven first-place votes in Class 4A, with the other two going to Bonneville.
The Cardinals (9-2) received six out of a possible seven first-place votes in Class 2A, with the other going to second-place Melba.
Blackfoot and Preston were third and fourth, respectively, in the Class 4A poll, with the Indians jumping into the rankings this week.
Grace was third in the Class 1A Division I poll, and Rockland took the same spot in a crowded 1A Division II poll.
The Bulldogs, with two first-place votes, actually had one more than Carey, which took the top spot.
Snake River, in Class 3A, and Sho-Ban, in 1A DII, were the other local teams to receive votes, although neither had enough to place in the top five of their respective classifications.
Week 2 Girls Basketball Polls
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (1) 8-1 27 3
2. Mountain View (2) 8-2 26 2
3. Boise (2) 9-2 25 1
4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 10-1 14 4
5. Lake City 6-2 9 5
Other receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (5) 7-1 33 1
2. Bonneville (2) 8-0 30 2
3. Blackfoot 8-1 18 3
4. Preston 10-2 10 -
5. Twin Falls 8-2 5 -
Other receiving votes: Jerome 4, Middleton 4, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 34 1
2. Parma (1) 7-2 27 3
3. Timberlake 5-4 21 2
4. Teton 7-4 10 -
5. Kellogg 6-2 9 4
Other receiving votes: Filer 2, Kimberly 1, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (6) 9-2 34 1
2. Melba (1) 10-1 26 2
3. Cole Valley Christian 7-2 18 3
4. Grangeville 6-2 11 4
5. New Plymouth 8-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Declo 5, Ririe 5
Class 1A Div I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 7-0 33 2
2. Prairie (2) 7-1 30 1
3. Grace 8-1 18 3
4. Rimrock 7-0 15 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 8-0 4 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 2, Oakley 2, Raft River 1
Class 1A Div II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (1) 6-1 26 2
2. Tri-Valley (3) 9-1 25 3
3. Rockland (2) 10-1 24 1
4. Kendrick (1) 4-1 9 -
5. Mackay 6-2 6 -
Other receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Nez Perce 4, Sho-Ban 3, Lighthouse Christian 2, Lakeside 1
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Ben Jones, Times-News; Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com; Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune