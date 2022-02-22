Every fall, when players try out for Century’s team, they do so knowing at least one thing: We’re going to play defense. In the Diamondbacks’ program, defense is everything. It dictates everything the team does, speeding opponents up with full-court presses and making them uncomfortable in half-court sets. It runs in Century’s program like water. When players take sips, they do it with active hands.
That part may be an exaggeration, but there’s no way to overstate the point, which is this: The Diamondbacks emphasize defense like breathing oxygen to get ready for enormous games like a 68-55 win over Preston Tuesday night, which helped Century move on to Thursday’s 4A District 5 championship game, on the road against Pocatello.
“No one wakes up for a big game going, ‘Man, I’m so nervous to play defense tonight.’ It’s one of those things you don’t really think about getting nervous over,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “Yeah, you get nervous on offense and shooting and stuff like that — can I shoot the ball well? But no one’s like, ‘Man, I’m so nervous I can’t talk on defense tonight, or I’m not gonna have my hands up.’ Control things you can control, and that’s on the defensive side most of the time.”
What makes Century (18-5) so good is what helped the team run away with this win over Preston. The Indians did shoot 41% from the field, but that’s including a marathon fourth quarter that lasted close to 30 minutes because of a flurry of fouls, so check out Preston’s numbers through three quarters: 26% shooting, 4-for-15 from distance, seven turnovers.
By the time halftime rolled around, Century had built a 31-18 lead, and when the third quarter ended, the Diamondbacks had stretched it to 16. Their presses forced the Indians to play far faster than they liked. Their half-court defense turned Preston’s possessions into molasses, making the Indians try a million passes before they found a shot that looked halfway decent.
For their parts, the Indians did make some of those looks — Brecker Napp totaled 14 points and Tyler Lindhart added 10 — but that was never going to be enough to top Century, a defensive juggernaut.
“We were just talking, being in help side,” said Century forward Nash Harding, who posted 12 points. “Mainly blocking off, not letting them get second chances. That’s been hurting us a lot, and we’re getting better at that. We’ve gotta continue to get better at that.”
If they do, the Diamondbacks can look forward to more outings like the one they got out of freshman Isiah Harwell, who led all scorers with 23 points. More than half came at the free throw line — thanks to what felt like a million fouls, the fourth frame turned into more of a free throw shooting contest — but with a series of putbacks and triples, Harwell reminded the area that he remains one of the best around.
That’s the thing about this game, though: The Diamondbacks had to push past what plagued them last week, when they fell to Pocatello in the first round of this tournament, stumbling in an overtime thriller. In that game, Frost said, they became passive on offense. Didn’t defend like they usually do. All of that conspired to doom Century, forcing the team to play Preston for the right to move on to Thursday’s game.
For the top-seeded Diamondbacks, it came as something of a surprise. That was just their fourth loss all season, their first in this calendar year. Suddenly, instead of hosting a potential title game, they had to play another game just to survive another week.
But that’s where the defense comes in. On Tuesday, Harding and Jordan Lee each logged 12 points, but Century knows that offense might fluctuate. What the Diamondbacks can control is the other end of the floor. That’s what keyed this win.
To secure another against Pocatello on Thursday, Century might have to be even better. For one, the Diamondbacks will have to manage a crowd that will sound like a volcanic eruption at every basket. But they couldn’t overcome a sluggish second half in last week’s meeting, so they’ll also have to be more engaged, more consistent than they were in that game.
No pressure.
“We always tell our kids to enjoy those moments. Not too many kids get an environment like that,” Frost said. “Enjoy being a part of something that’s pretty fun.”