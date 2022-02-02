Ryan Payne shouted as loud as he could. Sub! Sub! Sub! It wasn’t working. The Pocatello guard was trying to get the attention of an official, standing two feet away, but his voice drowned in a sea of chaos, disappearing in the crowd noise that enveloped Pocatello and Century in this critical district matchup Wednesday night.
Eventually, the official heard Payne, blowing his whistle and allowing him to enter the game. The noise in Century’s gym didn’t stop, though. It never quite did. Not when Century took an early lead, not when Pocatello battled back, not when the Diamondbacks created some separation and especially not in the end, when Century secured a 55-31 win, earning the 4A District 5 regular-season crown and the district tournament’s top seed.
“What a fun basketball environment. I don’t think there was an open seat in the house,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “I doubt that Century High School has ever had a gym this packed. It was kinda fun to have that atmosphere. I told the kids before the game: Enjoy moments like this, because you don’t get too many.”
Fans will keep showing up if Century keeps playing like it did in this win, though. Nash Harding posted 12 points, Luke Pattanja tallied 11 and Jordan Lee added 10 for the Diamondbacks, who smothered the Thunder into a few crooked numbers: 27% shooting, including 3-for-25 from distance. Fifteen turnovers. Even a 4-for-10 night at the free-throw line.
Century won with defense, in other words. In round one of this matchup, back in early January, the Diamondbacks earned a 54-32 win. At the time, it was Pocatello’s lowest scoring output. On Wednesday, Century held Pocatello to one point fewer, using an array of long, strong defenders to keep the Thunder out of the paint and around the perimeter. There, they couldn’t seem to make much, not even the good looks they found.
The surprising part was that applied to Pocatello guard Julian Bowie, one of the best players in the state. He scored 11 points on 16 shots. He made just one of the eight triples he attempted, trying to locate the rim around the long arms of the Diamondback defenders. He rarely succeeded in that department.
“We’ve seen that. We’ve seen bigger teams, longer teams,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said, thinking about the size and length Century deployed. “I thought we’ve mentally been better. We just struggled. We panicked once we got struggling, took some worse shots and it kinda snowballed a little bit on us.”
Even weirder was this: The other star in this matchup, Century forward Isiah Harwell, didn’t produce like he usually does either. He posted five points on six shots. It was a far cry from the first installment of this matchup, when he poured in 32 points, accounting for more than half his team’s points. Instead, in this second chapter, he ceded to his teammates and let them engineer a win, passing out of double teams and finding guys inside.
“I think Isiah’s that way — it’s not about how much a person gets in a game,” Frost said. “I very rarely leave the game knowing who scored what. It’s just, hey, did we defend and did we win? That’s all we look for.
“I think he knows that guys are gonna start doubling him frequently, and that’s OK. We’ll get someone else a shot, and he’ll have his time. I’m not worried about it all.”
When he said that last part, Frost grinned. He rarely has reasons to worry, not when the Diamondbacks defend like they did against the Thunder. The hosts pressed and pressed and pressed some more, forcing live-ball turnovers and turning them into easy points. That’s the other part about Century’s defense: It’s about as sturdy as a cement wall, but it also creates opportunities in transition, where the Diamondbacks make a living.
That surfaced in spades on Wednesday night. Forward Bruin Fleischmann, who registered seven points, threw down a dunk on a fast break. In the second quarter, Century created a turnover — one of the visitors’ five in the frame — and kicked it ahead to Pattanja, who finished a layup, sending the crowd into hysteria and forcing a Pocatello timeout.
“Defense goes hand-in-hand with offense,” Frost said. “You always think of defense only, but no, if you have good defense, that allows you to get rebounds and transition. We’ve got some athletic guys, so if you get a Bruin Fleischmann or Isiah or Jordan or Luke or Elias or Nash going full speed at the basket, it’s hard to stop those.”
The hard part now rests with Pocatello, whose outlook looks like this: Contests with Shelley, Skyline and Twin Falls to round out the regular season. Then the Thunder will take on Preston in the first round of the district tournament, and while they won both those matchups this season, it represents a giant challenge. Remember how only one team from this district advances to state?
Meanwhile, Century gets to avoid that mess, at least to start off. The top-seeded Diamondbacks get a bye in the first-round before squaring off with the Pocatello/Preston winner. Even better: Century gets home-court advantage. If Wendesday’s game taught us anything, it’s that sometimes, that matters.
“It’s nice to be able to say, hey, you guys go battle it out, get a little bit more fatigued,” Frost said. “There’s really good teams. Any given night, it’s who shows up. If we have one less chance to have a bad night, that’s a good thing for us.”