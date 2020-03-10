Century's Lexi Bull received the highest honor among local players recognized on the 4A District 4-5 girls or boys basketball all-conference teams, released this week and voted on by the district's coaches.
Bull was named the conference's girls basketball player of the year after guiding Century to a district championship and state runner-up finish. Diamondbacks coach Chris Shuler was named the district's girls basketball coach of the year.
Preston coach Tyler Jones was named the 4A District 4-5 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. His team won a district title and its fourth state championship in five seasons.
Bull was joined by four other Century players on the all-district girls basketball list in Abby Christensen (first team), Ashton Adamson (second team), Kassidy Gardea (third team) and Preslie Merrill (honorable mention).
The Preston girls were led by Cassee Pugmire, a first-team selection. Her teammates Kylie Larsen (third team), Mickayla Robertson (third team) and Hailey Meek (honorable mention) also made the list.
The Indians were well-represented on the boys all-district list, with Ty Hyde and Luke Smellie named to the first team and Scott Dunn to the second team.
Pocatello's Isaac Brown was a first-team selection, while teammates Kaden Hales and Jadyn Downs were second-team and honorable-mention players, respectively.
Century's Bruin Fleischmann (second team) and Emmett Holt (honorable mention) earned all-conference nods.
4A District 4-5 boys basketball all-conference teams
Player of the Year: Johnny Radford, Wood River
Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston
First team
Ty Hyde, Preston; Jace Whiting, Burley; Kasen Carpenter, Minico; Luke Smellie, Preston; Isaac Brown, Pocatello.
Second team
Rylan Chandler, Minico; Creighton Hansen, Burley; Kaden Hales, Pocatello; Scott Dunn, Preston; Bruin Fleischmann, Century.
Third Team:
Kane Binkley, Mountain Home; Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home; Phillip Boetcher, Minico; Michael Lloyd, Jerome; Brevin Trenkle, Minico.
Honorable Mention
Bam Kondracki, Canyon Ridge; Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge; Haylen Walker, Twin Falls; Emmett Holt, Century; Nick Swensen, Twin Falls; Jadyn Downs, Pocatello.
4A District 4-5 girls basketball all-conference teams
Player of the Year: Lexi Bull ,Century
Coach of the Year: Chris Shuler, Century
First Team
Amari Whiting, Burley; Paige Beem, Twin Falls; Abby Christensen, Century; Cassee Pugmire, Preston; Mercedes Bell, Jerome
Second team
Sadie Drake, Mountain Home; Bailey Black, Minico; Ashton Adamson, Century; Hannah Schvaneveldt, Jerome; Kelsie Pope, Burley
Third team
Kassidy Gardea, Century; Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home; Kylie Larsen, Preston; Mickayla Robertson, Preston; Morgan Cargile, Twin Falls; Brinley Iverson, Twin Falls.
Honorable mention
Payson Bennett, Wood River; Carrie Baker, Burley; Preslie Merrill, Century; Sayler Peavey, Wood River; Hailey Meek, Preston; Makali Nance, Jerome; Allyson Vorwaller, Minico; McKayla Rodriguez, Twin Falls; Madison Deadmond, Jerome; Emily Harper, Mountain Home.