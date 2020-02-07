POCATELLO — Gage Fouse has only been a serious swimmer since he was a high school freshman.
With the improvements he's made in those four years, he sees a bright future ahead.
So does Sterling College, which recruited Fouse to be a member of its incipient program.
On Tuesday, Fouse officially became a member of Sterling's second signing class when he inked with the Kansas school during a ceremony at Century High School.
"It feels really amazing. Just working for four years, swimming year-round, non-stop had just been a momentous occasion for me," Fouse said. "It's been a dream ever since I started swimming freshman year. Just been a lot of hard work and dedication, a lot of early mornings, a lot of lifting, a lot of three-a-days, just countless meets and endless practices with all my coaches and teammates."
Since the first sanctioned high school swim season (2018), Fouse has won two individual district championships and four individual silver medals at state. He also helped the Century boys win the 4A team title at Idaho's first sanctioned state swim meet.
He swam the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke for Century and said Sterling wants him to hone his backstroke so he can contribute to a medley relay.
He'll be coached at the NAIA school by Gary Kempf, who was tapped in April 2018 to lead the launch of Sterling's men's and women's swimming programs. Kempf previously served as the school's athletic director and has over 30 years of college coaching experience.
Kempf spent most of those years at the University of Kansas, where he was a six-time conference coach of the year while leading the Jayhawks women's team for 24 seasons and the men's team for 18. He was named the NCAA Swimming Coach of the Year in 1983, according to his bio on Sterling College's website, and has been inducted to the athletics halls of fame at both Kansas and Asbury University.
"He said, 'I have an opportunity for every kid to go where they want to go,' and I want to go at least to national, maybe Olympic trial level," Fouse said. "I know it's going to be hard, but I know with his coaching experience I can definitely get there."
Fouse also said Sterling's small-school atmosphere and the team's closeness and genuineness were major factors in his decision to sign with the Warriors.
"The other colleges I visited, the other teammates seemed like they were almost forced to talk to me," Fouse said. "But at Sterling, I felt so invited. The team came straight up to me, they talked to me as people and they came to lunch with me."
Fouse knows he has plenty more early mornings and hundreds of hours of practice ahead of him.
But in his mind, it's worth it. His career is just getting started.
"I can see a bright future for me in that college," Fouse said. "I can see it skyrocketing from here."