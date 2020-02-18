This winter, Erin Stanfill could feel her college soccer dreams slipping away from her.
Then, she attended a showcase tournament in Portland in December.
"I played the tournament of my life, and that's really what switched things around and made me get a lot of offers," Stanfill said. "It was a super fast turnaround. ... I was really worried. I didn't think it would happen at all. I was really having a lot of doubts, but I kept working."
Stanfill, a centerback for Century, put those doubts to rest Tuesday, signing to play college soccer at Centralia College in Washington during a ceremony at Century High School.
"It's something that I've been working towards my whole life, honestly, so it's a crazy feeling," Stanfill said. "It's so surreal because I didn't know if it was going to happen or not."
Stanfill, who said her recruitment was mostly "radio silence" up until that December tournament, was excited to sign with Centralia for reasons beyond its soccer program offering her a lifeline.
"I'm a very faith-based person, and they cultivate that kind of outlook," Stanfill said. "It's a small school that's way more invested in you and making sure that you get where you want to go. The coach and I connected instantly."
Stanfill will study either kinesiology or exercise science at Centralia, with the goal of eventually becoming a physical therapist.
She enjoyed a decorated high-school career at Century, with Idaho State Journal All-Area nods in each of the last three years.
After making the second team as a forward after her sophomore season in 2017, she dropped back to central defense and was on the All-Area first team each of the last two seasons.
With her commanding the defense in 2019, Century gave up 23 goals in 17 games. Stanfill scored eight goals and had two assists despite missing a few games with an injury.
"She was one of our captains and she anchored our defense," Century coach Matt Shutes said. "For us, that's a big deal. She's going to win the ball. We didn't worry about it, we put her back there and let her go play."
Shutes also praised Stanfill's leadership, which came to the forefront in 2019 after a few big senior classes graduated from Century.
"She's always encouraging younger kids, she's cheering for younger kids on the sideline," Shutes said. "This year we made the varsity players stay and watch the JV game, and she was on the sideline cheering those kids on. That's a big deal to those younger kids."
Those skills, and the pace of her development after switching to central defender just two short years ago, should make her a good fit at Centralia, which finished in the middle of the NWAC at 8-6.
And it wouldn't have happened if not for one serendipitous tournament.
"I have so much excitement to just get out and go there, and be with a team," Stanfill said. "It's just the most exciting thing for me."