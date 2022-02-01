8S7A4533.jpg

Century freshman Isiah Harwell goes up for a dunk against Twin Falls.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Good luck finding much movement in the latest boys basketball poll.

The poll, released Tuesday afternoon, shows the usual: Century and Pocatello at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Class 4A. Marsh Valley and Snake River at the first and second spots in 3A. Grace at No. 2 in 1AD1 and Rockland at No. 1 in 1AD2.

Ahead of the final stretch of the regular season, here is the full media poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (9) 16-0 45 1

2. Eagle 15-2 35 2

3. Owyhee 14-3 28 3

4. Madison 13-4 14 4

t-5. Coeur d'Alene 10-4 6 t-5

t-5. Rigby 13-5 6 t-5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (6) 13-1 42 1

2. Jerome (2) 17-1 35 2

3. Hillcrest (1) 15-2 29 3

4. Century 13-3 16 4

5. Pocatello 15-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (7) 15-2 43 1

2. Snake River (2) 16-2 38 2

3. McCall-Donnelly 11-2 26 3

4. Fruitland 12-4 17 5

5. Kimberly 10-5 10 4

Others receiving votes: Homedale 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (9) 14-1 45 1

2. Ambrose 15-2 32 2

3. Melba 14-2 24 4

4. St. Maries 12-2 23 3

5. Wendell 11-4 4 —

Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, West Side 3, Valley 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 16-0 45 1

t-2. Grace 13-4 29 2

t-2. Prairie 13-3 29 3

4. Kamiah 12-5 14 5

5. Butte County 10-6 8 —

Others receiving votes: Rimrock 4, Victory Charter 3, Logos 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (6) 14-2 41 3

2. Camas County (3) 14-2 37 1

3. North Gem 12-3 19 2

4. Council 14-4 15 4

5. Watersprings 13-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Carey 10, Castleford 2.