Pocatello and Highland will both play in the Rocky Mountain Rumble this weekend at Madison High School, but smart money has the marquee local game of the week taking place just a few miles up the road from Rexburg as Century travels to Sugar-Salem on Friday night.
The matchup is a fascinating early-season gamble for the Diamondbacks, but it's one that Century coach Travis Hobson felt he had to take in this crazy year.
"More than anything, it's a game," Hobson said. "When we lost our first week, there was no way that I was wanting to go four-and-a-half weeks without playing an opponent. We would have played anybody, to be honest with you, but (Sugar-Salem head coach) Tyler (Richins) was my first call. We go way back, I knew he was looking for a game (too)."
The Diamondbacks were originally scheduled to play Ridgevue, out of Nampa, this week, but with teams from that part of the state unable to play their early-season games because of COVID-19 restrictions, a backup plan was needed.
With Sugar-Salem, Century found a top-tier Plan B.
The Diggers were dominant 3A state champs a year ago, with the only blemish on their schedule a 24-7 loss to Wyoming state champion Star Valley and the closest of their 10 wins a 47-20 romp over Gooding in the state quarterfinals.
Sugar-Salem lost some talent from that team, but was still voted the No. 1 3A team in the state in the preseason media poll.
"I'm nervous about the game, because they're a doggone good team," Hobson said. "They're certainly proficient with what they do. They're a good running ballclub, but they're young. ... They look good, they're disciplined, they run the ball well."
Making it even more of a gamble is that, regardless of Sugar-Salem's quality, Century will be punished heavily in Maxpreps' RPI rankings if the Diamondbacks lose to a lower-classification team, while not seeing much of a bump if they win.
"If we lose to a 3A, we get penalized big-time," Hobson said. "If you schedule down and you lose, it hurts you. If you schedule up and you lose, it doesn't hurt you near as bad. It's our risk, but it's a worthwhile risk for us, win, lose or draw. ... We're taking the risk, but it was worth the risk just to get a game."
In addition, the rankings, which have recently been used to seed the teams who qualify for the playoffs, might have outsized importance this year.
Because of COVID-19, teams from different areas — even if they're in the same conference — might not play the same number of games, or the season might be cut short entirely, forcing the rankings to be used to determine who qualifies for the playoffs and who doesn't.
"If we have an emergency situation where the CDC comes in, or some governing agency comes in and says, you have one week to play, we'll go to Maxpreps and take No. 1 and No. 2. You find a neutral site, you go," Hobson said. "There's no minimum quantity of games you have to play to qualify for the playoffs. It's just all about Maxpreps right now, or whatever each division has come up with for their playoff system."
For a team like Century, which is looking to break through after back-to-back first-round playoff losses and was voted seventh in 4A in the preseason media poll, those rankings could be immensely important at the end of the year.
Looking at it from that angle, the Diamondbacks have a lot on the line in their season opener.
From another view, though, Century has less pressure going into this game than in recent season openers, a viewpoint Hobson has tried to promote.
"We talked about it as a team, what kind of stakes we wanted to put on the season, and we ultimately all collectively decided we don't want to put any stakes on it," Hobson said. "We don't know what we're going to get. There's no sense putting any skin in the game when we don't know what kind of game we're going to have. ... We were just hell-bent to get a game Week 1, didn't really care who it was, and so to get a game this week means a lot to us, because we were staring down the barrel of not having a game."
On paper, that dichotomy will provide a fascinating environment for Friday's game.
On the field, though, it's safe to say the players won't be thinking about it.
"We're kind of just focused on it as a game," Bruin Fleischmann said. "I'm very grateful that we get to play. I know all the guys are too. We're all ready and we've had enough preparation that we're ready to go out and play. We just have to treat it like any other game."
Questions Answered
On the field, Century had a lot of questions answered this summer.
For starters, Bruin Fleischmann will start at quarterback after beating out McKean Romriell in a battle to replace Nate Manning.
Fleischmann was Manning's backup a year ago as a sophomore.
"Bruin's won the job, and McKean's going to be in a role that will develop him and have him still be a valuable member of this team," Hobson said. "He's still an athlete, he's smart, he sees the field well. Bruin is a weapon that we can put anywhere on the field, so when we need to get Bruin out there for whatever reason, McKean's a great guy to go to and be ready to go."
Drew Roberts will likely start at running back Friday, but he's still in a battle with Tae Lang and Kyler Hillman for those reps, and Hobson also had questions answered about his offensive line.
"I really wanted to know how good my offensive line was," Hobson said. "They're a big, physical bunch. We haven't played anybody yet. We've played in a jamboree, and you can only take so much film from a jamboree. But I think my offensive line is going to be one of the best we've had around here in a while, and certainly since I've been here. I do enjoy our depth, we've got some guys in good spots."
On defense, Hobson focused on the linebackers, where he had one starter, Easton Millward, and two part-time players, Sterling Sutton and Tyler Peck, coming back from a year ago.
"Tyler Peck and Sterling Sutton both started a lot of games, but they were in and out," Hobson said. "I had some question marks, but so far, they've had good offseasons, good camps, and I'm pretty excited to see how they're going to roll."