BLACKFOOT – A pair of 4A boys basketball teams met on Saturday night looking to bolster their resumes as they head down the stretch of the regular season. Century came into the ball game in Blackfoot with a 10-3 record while Blackfoot was 85, both teams right in the thick of things in their respective conferences, but with berths at the Idaho State 4A Basketball Tournament at a premium, both teams were looking for a chance to bolster their resumes just in case they would have to use tie-breakers in order to get into a play-in situation.
The game began with a fast paced tempo, much to the delight of the Diamondbacks as they were swishing some threes and racing up and down the floor with abandon. All of that led to them earning a quick 16 points and if it weren't for a late bucket in the first quarter, they would have doubled up the Broncos on the scoreboard at 16-8, but the Broncos got that late bucket and the Diamondbacks had to settle for a six point first quarter lead at 16-10.
“In the first half, we came out playing good and were up eight going into halftime," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "They had a great third quarter but we came through. I loved our defense in the fourth quarter — we got stops when we needed it.”
The Broncos appeared to be playing the game at Century's pace and needed to be more patient with the ball and take better care of the ball and get better shots.
The second period started much more to Blackfoot's liking, but Century was getting and making some three point shots. Emmett Hole, a 6' 2” senior forward was making sure of that and kept the Diamondbacks in the lead almost single handedly as he controlled the offense for Century.
The Diamondbacks added another 17 points to their tally by halftime but that total was almost matched by Blackfoot, who put 15 points up on the board and the two teams went to the half time intermission with Century up by a score of 33-25.
The second began a lot different than the first half did, with Blackfoot coming out with a smothering defense, forcing some turnovers and getting some easy buckets as a result. Ja'Vonte King and Carter Layton led the charge for the Broncos and by the time the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the two teams were knotted at 42 and a whole new ball game began with only eight minutes remaining in regulation.
Defense was now the name of the game and both teams went at it like there was no tomorrow. The players took charges time and time again and both teams hit the boards like there was some sort of a bonus for whoever could get the most rebounds and points were hard to come by.
For the longest time, neither team could get the lead. Then Century got a basket and pulled ahead by two only to be matched by Blackfoot a couple of seconds later.
With only about a minute and a few seconds remaining, the Diamondbacks took the lead again and had the ball. They were patient and worked the ball until they turned it over with less than a minute remaining and the Broncos headed down the court.
Carter Layton got fouled and went to the line to shoot a pair of free throws. He made one of two, bringing the Broncos to within one point, but when he missed the second,the Diamondbacks got the rebound and went about closing out the game.
With about 30 seconds remaining, the Broncos got the ball one more time, but a sloppy pass gave the ball right back and the Broncos were forced to gamble and miraculously they came up with the ball with only 3.4 seconds remaining and they called for a time out.
They had one chance at a long range shot and when Jaxon Ball let fly with the shot from between the mid-court line and the top of the free throw circle, the large crowd in attendance let out a collective sigh as the ball clanged off the back rim and the buzzer sounded ending the game with the Diamondbacks ahead by a single point at 46-45.
“It’s been nice because I don’t think that we’ve peaked even close to our full potential, but we’re on the uphill to reach our potential," Frost said. "We’re trying to peak at the right time, and I think we’re on the right track to do that.”
Next up for the Broncos will be a High Country Conference contest with Skyline on Wednesday in Blackfoot with tip off slated for 7:30 pm.
Century will be back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Preston for a conference match-up with the Indians in a game that is scheduled to begin at 7:30.
CENTURY 46, BLACKFOOT 45
Century 16 17 9 4 -- 46
Blackfoot 10 15 17 3 -- 45
Century (46): Issac Panttaja 3, Eli Williams 12, Emmett Holt 24, Bruin Fleischmann 3, Parker Tolman 2, Titan Fleishmann 2
Blackfoot (45): Jaxon Ball 6, Candon Dahle 6, Ja'Vonte King 15, Carter Layton 12, Dylan Peterson 6