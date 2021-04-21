Century has found its next football coach.
The Diamondbacks named Logan Horrocks to the vacant role, Century Athletic Director Mark Pixton confirmed to the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday.
Horrocks has been an assistant at Jerome for the past five seasons, most recently serving as defensive coordinator for a Tigers team that claimed the 4A District 4 title.
The new job is somewhat of a Pocatello homecoming for Horrocks, who played linebacker at Idaho State just over a decade ago. He finished his ISU education in 2015 and was the defensive coordinator for Blackfoot's junior varsity team for one year before moving on to Jerome.
The Century job came open after former Century coach Travis Hobson – who has since taken the athletic director job at Thunder Ridge – resigned in March. The Diamondbacks went 7-4 in 2020, advancing to the state semifinals.
Horrocks will also teach English at Century.
This story will be updated.