The high school sports seasons may have been canceled, but champions were still crowned by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
All three Gate City high schools earned spring academic state championships, announced Friday by the IHSAA. Academic state championships are earned by the team with the highest cumulative GPA in each classification.
The Highland boys track team (3.769 GPA), Pocatello girls golf team (3.853) and Century softball team (3.870) were crowned academic state champions. The academic state title is the fourth in a row for the Pocatello girls golf team.