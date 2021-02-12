POCATELLO — Thursday night at Century High School, Chris Shuler found himself in a familiar position: atop a ladder, cutting through the last few strands of nylon on the net his players had already snipped off while a raucous crowd cheered them on.
The Diamondbacks coach earned the honor of slicing up the nylon by virtue of his team outlasting a persistent Preston Indians squad 47-39 to win the 4A District 5 championship.
Senior Preslie Merrill and sophomore Taylor Smith each had 13 points for the Diamondbacks. Shuler was effusive in his praise of Smith for her efforts beyond putting the ball in the hoop.
“I thought Taylor Smith was phenomenal,” Shuler said. “Especially for a sophomore. I thought she stepped up tonight both on the offensive and defensive ends.”
Early in the contest, the Diamondbacks forced several Indian turnovers by aggressively trapping in the backcourt, jumping into passing lanes and by playing very actively on the defensive end. Though Century did not lead by more than seven points until the very end, the Diamondbacks held the lead the entire game until the fourth quarter, which started with Preston going on a lightning-quick 8-0 run to take a 37-35 lead.
It was in this moment of adversity that Shuler especially appreciated his older players, who he felt kept the younger players focused and calm.
“It’s tough, in a district championship game, to calm them down,” Shuler said. “The nice thing is I have senior leadership and experience. They’ve been in these situations before.
“They pulled the younger kids in and said ‘Hey, we got this. Now let’s go finish it.”
After trading the lead back and forth once more, Century pulled ahead for good following a Merrill and-one play that brought the home crowd to its feet. Merrill’s old-fashioned three points was the beginning of the Diamondbacks’ 9-0 run that closed out the game.
Kylie Larsen led the Indians in scoring with 13 points. Despite being widely thought of as one of the better teams in the state, Preston suffers the misfortune of being in the same district as Century, which only sends a single team to the state tournament. Century’s ticket has been punched, and Preston’s season ended.
“It’s unfortunate for Preston, they’re a great program and my hat’s off to them,” Shuler said. “Preston definitely deserves to be in the state tournament.”
The state tournament will run Feb. 18-20 at Mountain View High School. Century’s first-round opponent has not been definitively determined, but will be either the Mountain Home Tigers or Minico Spartans.