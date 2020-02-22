NAMPA – It was once Century on the Ford Idaho Center court, jubilantly jumping up and down to celebrate a 4A state championship and undefeated season.
But not this year. It was Bonneville’s turn.
The undefeated Bees (27-0) secured a state title by winning 54-39 against the defending state champion Diamondbacks, who were coming off their own perfect season.
Bonneville pulled away in the second half, outscoring Century 31-16 after entering the third quarter tied 23-23.
It was Century’s first loss to an Idaho opponent since losing to Burley in the 2018 4A state title game.
Century coach Chris Shuler pointed to turnovers as the difference Saturday, as his team had nine giveaways in the second half – seven more than Bonneville. He said the cause was partially fatigue.
“Against that team, you can’t turn the ball over,” Shuler said. “They’re going to make you pay for it. They scored on the other end. It just led to some easy transition buckets for them.”
The Diamondbacks (21-4) looked flummoxed against Bonneville’s zone defenses in the second half. After a timeout in the final 15 seconds of the third quarter, they did not get a shot off and failed to cut their 40-32 deficit.
Century opened the fourth quarter by rotating the ball around the arc for around a minute and turning the ball over. D-back forward Lexi Bull, a Wyoming signee, was blanketed inside and unable to get open against the zone.
“It was hard. They packed it in really well,” said Century’s Ashton Adamson, who had a team-high 12 points. “A lot of our shots weren’t falling. They were attacking boards, getting a lot of rebounds. It was hard for our posts to get open because they were doubling them.”
Bonneville responded after Century’s back-to-back fruitless possessions with a 3-pointer by Sadie Lott, who gave her team a 43-32 lead with 6 minutes left in the game.
The senior guard got ahead of the defense, received a pass and scored a transition layup halfway through the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 50-34 – the largest margin of the game.
Lott finished with a game-high 24 points, making 9 of 15 shots and 2 of 4 treys. She led an offense that scored more points on Century than any Idaho opponent this season.
Things were made more difficult on Lott and the Bees in the first two quarters, when the lead changed four times and the score was tied six times.
“We were running our transition. We were getting open. I think we were attacking more,” Adamson said. “Then, we started having those little mistakes, little miscommunications that really set us back a step.”
Century forward Abby Christensen scored the last points of the first half with a 3-pointer for not only the sixth tie of the half, but the last of the game.
The Diamondbacks wrap up a three-year stretch in which they played in every state title game, finishing second twice and first once.
“It’s an accomplishment in itself,” Shuler said. “There are a lot of schools that haven’t been here, haven’t been in the state championship, so I told them to be proud of making it to the state championship game again.”
BONNEVILLE 54, CENTURY 39
Bonneville 8 15 17 14 — 54
Century 10 13 9 7 — 39
Bonneville – Lott 24, Sorensen 11, Jardine 3, Hunt 6, Leishman 10.
Century – Gardea 5, Merrill 8, Adamson 12, Christensen 5, L. Bull 8, T. Bull 1.