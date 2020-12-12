POCATELLO – It takes about one possession to make the realization: Century girls basketball would be in trouble with a shot clock.
But the Diamondbacks don’t hold the ball. They don’t milk the clock. They don’t think they’re better playing a slow-paced game. It’s the exact opposite. Century doesn’t stop moving. The D-Backs can run through three or four offensive sets before a shot goes up. Ten-pass possessions aren’t uncommon as players slash and cut all over.
The Diamondbacks waits for some defensive lapse, some mistake by the opposition that frees up an open triple or uncontested layup. By the second half, coach Chris Shuler said, Century hopes it has run teams into exhaustion.
“We just like to play fast,” Shuler said. “I’m like, ‘We have to move the ball. We have to make the defense move.’ I tell them, ‘If we’re not moving the ball, the defense isn’t moving the ball and we’re not very good.’”
That’s what happened a few weeks back when the Diamondbacks suffered a four-point loss to Highland (5-3, 1-1). They shot just 30% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times. They were out of whack, operating a stagnant offense and letting the Rams capitalize on mistakes. It was ugly -- everything Shuler wants his team not to do.
It led the Century head coach to introduce a new drill. After each practice period, one of his players shoots two free throws. It’s three points for a swish, two for a dinker that falls in, one for a bank shot and zip for a miss. You need six points to avoid running … which means every practice is a marathon.
“Just being in shape, you don’t have to worry about being tired,” senior guard Tenleigh Smith said. “We’re fast. I’d hate to play us.”
A year ago, that was Smith’s only option. Back then, she and her younger sister, Tayler, played for Blackfoot, which lost a state tournament overtime heartbreaker to, you guessed it, Century.
A few months later, Blackfoot’s girls basketball coach, Courtnie Smith, accepted a job as an Idaho State assistant coach, and Tenleigh and Tayler -- a senior and sophomore, respectively -- became Diamondbacks.
“Well, you know, with COVID happening and everything, it made me realize a lot can change and you can’t change it,” Tenleigh Smith said. “So when my mom got the coaching position at Idaho State, I was like, ‘I can’t change anything. I’m here now.’ So I just embraced it, personally. What really made it great is the coaching staff was really welcoming.”
They called Shuler and explained the situation. Really, they may as well have put a gold bar on his lap. It was good fortune coaches can only dream of. Getting two All-Area caliber players by happenstance? That doesn’t happen often. Shuler should have invested in lottery tickets shortly after.
Instead, he welcomed Tenleigh and Tayler, introducing them to their new teammates while attempting to integrate Tenleigh, an uber-smart point guard who can score at will but chooses to pass, and Tayler, a young forward who recently hit a growth spurt and now uses her guard skills in the paint, to his program.
“We’re so excited to have them. Tenleigh and Tayler see the floor so well. They’re great passers and we’re just fortunate that they’re on our side,” Shuler said. “Just their basketball IQ (stands out). They’ve been around the game for a long time. And they work hard -- that’s the thing I love about them.”
What the Smith sisters loved about Shuler was the system he was trying to run. With their mom as coach, the pair had played with the same group of girls in Blackfoot for more than a half-decade via school and AAU competition. Century couldn’t replicate that. But Shuler tapped into the Smiths' familiarity and love for an up-tempo scheme.
“Basketball-wise, they like to run and I, like, always played with a running (team),” Tenleigh Smith said. “Some things are different, but they’ve been very welcoming.”
Perhaps the basketball part was always a given. Put two great players on a squad that was state runner-up a year ago, and good things were bound to happen -- especially when key contributors from that silver medal team, Preslie Merrill and Ashton Adamson, were still a year away from graduation.
So far, if there are any hiccups in the integration of Tenleigh and Tayler, Century hasn’t shown it. The Diamondbacks are 4-3, but two of those losses were against 5A teams, including the nightmarish contest against Highland.
On Friday, Century redeemed itself. The Diamondbacks shot 42% and forced the Rams into 17 turnovers en route to a 48-32 win. They provided a clinic on ball movement, a hot-potato display on how to pass and move without the ball. It was beautiful basketball, great teamwork that has seemingly been in the works for years.
Tenleigh and Tayler Smith have only had a few months to learn the tendencies of their teammates. You could never tell as Tenleigh whipped dime after dime to forward Taylor Bull on the block, or as Tayler finished routine layups off assists from half the Century roster.
Perhaps that chemistry began back in the summer. In addition to playing basketball at their new school, the Smiths decided to join the volleyball team -- Tenleigh participating in the sport for the first time. They both played sporadically for a team that didn’t have its best year.
They don’t remember that part.
“One of the first things was we had a fundraiser where we went out pulling weeds -- which definitely isn’t fun, I hate pulling weeds,” Tayler said. “But that was, like, the first time I met the girls, and that was like one of the most fun things we’ve ever done together.”
Pulling weeds?
Added Tenleigh: “They made it fun.”
CENTURY 48, HIGHLAND 32
Highland 4 9 8 11 – 32
Century 17 9 15 7 – 48
Highland – Saydree Bell 6, Kiki Baldwin 6, Mackenna Thayne 6, Halle Richards 4, Maggie Agado 3, Lydia Maughan 3, Clarissa Schrock 2, Kenadee Tracy 2.
Century – Ashton Adamson 14, Tayler Smith 10, Taylor Bull 8, Kyleigh Gardea 7, Tenleigh Smith 5, Preslie Merrill 4.
Highland (5-3, 1-1) hosts Bonneville Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Century (4-3) plays at Rigby on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.