RUPERT – Century’s omen came near mile marker 10 on I-86 westbound.
About two hours before the onset of its 2021 football season, two hours before Logan Horrocks head coaching career began and four hours before Minico would come away with a 20-14 season-opening victory, the Diamondbacks’ varsity squad was on the side of the road, sitting inside a faulty white Salt Lake Express charter.
Packed with cheerleaders and junior varsity players, the trailing bus pulled over soon after and unloaded. Century’s coaching staff and varsity squad hopped aboard the functioning charter and finished the final 20 miles or so to Minico — inconvenienced but still upbeat.
The varsity team zipped to its game. Those left behind just tried to kill time, which provided some incredible images for any Century spectators who made the trek west. Nothing quite says high school football is back more than a bunch of young kids tossing the pigskin in a roadside ditch.
Even before the bus turned defective, though, Horrocks’ tenure had already been anything but smooth.
The former Jerome defensive coordinator was hired as Travis Hobson’s replacement in late April, driving from his home in Twin Falls to Pocatello for introductions with his newly-inherited players.
He began putting together a staff, trying to blend his guys with those who wished to be retained from Hobson’s staff. Advice from other coaches swayed him towards hiring a full-time defensive coordinator rather then stack his plate and make a young team conform to his scheme.
He spent the summer splitting time between his role as a summer-school teacher at Jerome and a football coach at Century, traveling to Pocatello whenever his schedule would allow. That meant he’d often be monitoring Century’s workouts from his classroom at Jerome, his energy jolting whenever a Diamondbacks’ coach sent over the summer workout attendance sheet.
“The highlight of my day was looking at that document and seeing all the names on there,” Horrocks said last week. “I was chomping at the bit to just get (there) and be with the kids.”
Chomping at the bit in preparation for Friday. Hours after being hired at Century, Horrocks was already thinking about Friday, thinking about Minico. Even in April, his old head coach from Jerome, Sid Gambles, knew about Century at Minico in week 0, mentioning that it was all because of Horrocks’ defensive game plan that Jerome held the Spartans’ offense to a measly three points in 2020.
Horrocks’ head coaching debut, though, didn’t end in the same mythical way. Unable to stop the Spartans’ smash-mouth Wing-T offense, Minico ran the ball 52 times for nearly 200 yards and exploited the Diamondbacks’ lack of depth — which has been their known Achilles heel.
“I told them going into this it’s going to test our front. This game is going to be won in the trenches and that’s exactly how it was,” Horrocks said. “We’re low on numbers and have guys going both ways, but they fought … We have to find a way to develop a little more depth.”
Dealing with lower enrollment, the entire Diamondbacks' football program hovers around 65 total kids. As the Minco band played the national anthem on Friday night — not waiting for the JV kids or cheerleaders to show up — Century’s sideline included just 34 players.
That fact didn’t matter much early.
Century lost first-quarter fumble — the only lost fumble on a night that included enough botched quarterback-center exchanges to fuel a full-length blooper reel – but stalled the ensuing Minico drive.
After a Spartans’ score, quarterback McKean Romriell – the senior who played solid despite being chased around most of the night – ducked and dodged his body out of the grasp of a swarming Minico defense and hurled a scramble-drill touchdown to Nick Ellis.
Then early in the fourth quarter, after Minico’s rushing attack had produced its second of three scores, Century pulled out the keys to its own bulldozer. Five-foot-9, 205-pound Blake Phelan runs like he’s trying to bust through a door – a bruising style that the Diamondbacks didn’t use until late in the third quarter. His first four runs were gains of four, nine, six and then a two yard score.
“We have kind of a running back by committee,” Horrocks said. “We have a lot of good running backs and it’s kind of nice because when someone gets hot, we’re going to roll with them. Blake was in there, he’s very physical, and he ran downhill. It was really nice.”
Romriell tied the game soon after, hitting his trusty wide-out Bruin Fleischmann – the 6-foot-4 Air Force commit who caught a game-high nine passes for 92 yards – for the two-point conversion.
Century was rolling towards a magical comeback. But like that white Salt Lake Express charter hours earlier, all its momentum screeched to a halt.
Minico ran 10-straight run plays and trounced into the end zone again, then swarmed Romriell to a fourth-down fumble minutes later to grab the opening-night victory – leaving Horrocks’ still waiting for his first head-coaching win.
”We’re going to learn from it. We’re going to grow from it,” Horrocks said, “We’re going to come back next week strong.”
MINICO 20, CENTURY 14
Century 0 6 0 8 — 14
Minico 0 7 7 6 — 20
SECOND QUARTER
MINICO — J.T Garza 9-yard touchdown run. (Angel Navarrete extra point good), 10:42
CENTURY — McKean Romriell 10-yard touchdown pass to Nick Ellis. (Si Wills extra-point attempt no good), 0:18
THIRD QUARTER
MINICO — Brevin Trenkle 7-yard touchdown run. (Angel Navarrete extra point good), 3:52
FOURTH QUARTER
CENTURY — Blake Phelan 2-yard touchdown run (Romriell pass to Fleischmann for 2-pt conversion), 10:56
MINICO — Brevin Trenkle 20-yard touchdown run. (Angel Navarrete extra-point no good), 4:22
PASSING: C — McKean Romriell 15-26-121-1 … M — Dylan McKenzie 1-2-29.
RUSHING: C — Korbin Johnson 5-41, Devon March 8-27, Blake Phelan 6-26-1, Deonta'e Lang 4-9, McKean Romriell 4-(-11) … M — Matt Dozier 17-85, Brevin Trenkle 7-44-2, JT Garza 7-21, Joseph Terry 5-20, Jafeth Bendale 6-12, Klayton Wilson 5-10, Dylan McKenzie 5-3.
RECEIVING: C — Bruin Fleischmann 9-92, Tristan Burrows 2-12, Jake Rawlings 3-7, Nick Ellis 1-10-1 … M — Qwintin Poole 1-29.