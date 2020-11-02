Century dominated the 4A District 5 swimming championships held Saturday, winning 20 of the 22 events.
James Heberlein, Eloise Sandy and Spencer Willey each won two events for the Diamondbacks, who also swept the relays.
Sandy won the 50 and 100 yard freestyles on the girls side, while Willey did the same for the boys. Heberlein won the 200 free and 100 back.
West Side senior Savannah Thomsen took the only two individual events that weren’t won by Century swimmers, winning the 200 and 500 yard freestyles.
The District 5 and District 6 meets were combined, with scores being separated out later.
Century finished with 381 combined points — 209 for the girls and 172 for the boys — easily the top score in District 5. Pocatello finished second with 106.
Highland finished third in both meets at the 5A District 5-6 championships on Friday.
The Rams had a pair of multi-event winners, with Ben Long taking the 200 IM and 500 free, and Aliya Jordan the 50 and 100 free.
Highland also won the girls 200 freestyle relay with a team of Jordan, Natalie Baker, Ruby Jordan and Sarah Buffington.