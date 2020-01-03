POCATELLO — Missed free throws gave Century a lifeline and Emmett Holt and Bruin Fleischmann took full advantage, combining on the go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left to lift the Diamondbacks to a 48-45 win at Pocatello on Friday night.
After Pocatello squandered three chances to put the game away at the free-throw line — the Indians missed four straight free throws with a one-point lead and under a minute left — Century's Holt dribbled to the top of the key.
Good defense forced him to pick up his dribble, but Fleischmann, who originally handed the ball off to Holt, snuck backdoor behind a ball-watching Pocatello defender and Holt found him for the wide-open layup.
"More times than not, at the end of the game, you draw something up to get something pretty, and weird things happen," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "(Pocatello) did a good job defending Holt, who was kind of our first option, and we did a good job not panicking. Bruin did a good job cutting to the basket, getting his hands up so he could be visible, and it was a good pass, good layup."
Time appeared to have expired on the shot, setting off celebrations in Century's side of the stands, but the referees reconvened and put 2 seconds back on the clock, giving Pocatello one last chance.
The long inbounds pass from the far baseline deflected off a Pocatello player's hands and right to Century's Nathan Manning, who hit two free throws with .8 seconds left for the final margin, snapping Century's five-game losing streak.
The turnaround in the final minute gave the win to a Century team that led for most of the game after going up 15-8 after the first quarter.
The lead could have been even larger, but Isaac Brown singlehandedly kept the Indians in it early, scoring all eight of Pocatello's first-quarter points.
"He's always going to shoot the ball well, it's what he does," Pocatello coach Joe Green said. "He's a great player. ... He kind of kept us in the game in the first quarter."
Maverick Hale started to heat up in the second quarter for Pocatello, scoring six points in the frame, and the Indians took their first lead at 20-19 with 3:39 to go until halftime before Century stormed back to go into the break up 26-22.
It was even closer going into the fourth, with Century up 34-33, setting up a wild last quarter.
Kaden Hales broke a 34-34 tie with a steal and layup for Pocatello, but Holt, who led Century with 12 points, came right back with a 3 for the lead.
Pocatello was the team that first broke through with some breathing room, as Brown stripped Eli Williams and took the ball down for a left-handed layup through contact for a 45-41 lead with just over two minutes left.
It was Pocatello's first lead of more than one possession, but Williams made sure it didn't last, redeeming himself by hitting a straight-on 3 on Century's next possession.
"It was a good job by (Williams) of keeping his composure and thinking next play," Frost said.
That bucket, with 1:52 left, was the lead-in for a final two minutes of goofiness and squandered opportunities for both teams.
Century lost back-to-back possessions by traveling, but Jadyn Downs and then Brown each missed the front end of one-and-ones for Pocatello.
On Century's third chance, Jaxon Williams came up with a big steal for Pocatello with 11.1 seconds left, but he then missed both free throws with the Indians in the double bonus.
"We just have to step up and be confident and knock them down," Green said. "That's something we can work on in practice. We're great shooters, we're going to shoot the ball well. We just have to make our free throws. It's more of a mental thing than a capability thing."
Fleischmann corralled the rebound on the second miss, pushed the ball up the right side of the court and handed it off to Holt before slipping to the basket for the winning layup, ensuring that the missed free throws would come back to haunt Pocatello.
"A lot of guys, with 15 seconds left, will freak out, and the clock goes faster in their head," Frost said. "It was a great job by (Holt), especially being a junior, first varsity game in a rival gym, good job by him with that composure."
Brown led all scorers with 18 points for Pocatello. Hale added 13 for the Indians.
Fleischmann supported Holt with 10 points for Century.
Up next:
Century (3-6, 2-2 4A District 4-5) plays at Twin Falls on Thursday. Pocatello (6-2, 3-1) plays at Highland on Tuesday.
CENTURY 48, POCATELLO 45
Century 15 11 8 14 — 48
Pocatello 8 14 11 12 — 45
Century — Sowell 4, Williams 3, Holt 12, B. Fleischmann 10, Manning 4, Gunter 8, T. Fleischmann 7.
Pocatello — Hales 6, Ney 5, Brown 18, Downs 3, Hale 13.