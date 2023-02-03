Luke Panttaja stared at his left hand and unsheathed the celebration he had planned. Laying on the ground, seconds after he bottomed a triple through a foul during Friday’s game against Twin Falls, Century’s star senior held up one finger after another, counting out the points: 1. 2. 3. 4.
“I’ve seen that before,” Panttaja said, “so I had that planned out.”
What the Diamondbacks couldn’t plan for was how the fourth quarter went. Panttaja’s four-point play trimmed Twin Falls’ lead to five headed into the final frame. Outside of garbage time, they totaled just one point in the fourth, a free throw from Panttaja. So much of Century’s 59-41 loss went back to that same problem: The offense dried up at the worst times.
“Kinda been our Achilles heel all year. We’re not consistent,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “There’s glimpses of good things, and then there’s not as many in a row that we need to be successful. So it’s hard when you fight hard to cut it to five, and then you give up a layup and then you give up a rebound and then it just kinda landslides the other way.”
Panttaja totaled a team-best 16 points in the win, but for the Diamondbacks, that was part of the problem: The Bruins keyed on him, and the hosts couldn’t make them pay for it. The only other Century (7-11) player to score in double figures was forward Charlie Horrocks, who posted 10 points, and two of those came in the final moments, when the game was out of reach.
It amounts to one of Century’s bigger problems this winter: Teams know Panttaja can score. They don’t respect any of the Diamondbacks other pieces. “It’s not a secret. Luke’s our guy,” Frost said.
“Every time he was somewhere, there was a guy, and then there was a guy waiting for him two steps later,” Frost continued. “So they did a real good job of knowing where he was at all times. So we gotta do a better job of just alleviating some pressure from him. One or two other guys that score somewhere else, and then that guy’s scared to help, and I felt like we never made that guy be scared to help.”
What’s the fix to that problem? The easy answer is to have other players step up and force defenses to respect them, not just Panttaja. The more complex one, well, we’ll let Frost elaborate.
“We gotta make layups, obviously,” Frost said. “I felt like we settled. Other guys were just standing around the 3-point line and just saying, pass to me for this. We got a lot of threes, but we didn’t make those. And that sometimes happens. You can’t always shoot beyond the arc. So we need guys cutting to the rim and wanting stuff at the paint, where you’re gonna make a higher-percentage shot.”
Century didn’t help itself with its start. Twin Falls raced to a 10-0 lead, then stretched it to 19-4. The Diamondbacks did get back into the game, slicing the lead to just 11 at the intermission, but getting in a double-digit hole is no way to begin a game.
“I think it just changes your mentality,” Panttaja said. “You think, like, even though we started playing better, I think we still thought we were down 10, and didn’t do anything about it. If we were down, we should have started playing harder, but I don’t think we did that. I don’t think we changed how our energy was on the court.”
If there’s good news for Century, it’s this: These guys will get another crack at Twin Falls on Saturday night. Frost is friends with the Bruins’ athletic director, Shawn Walker, and both men agreed they liked their teams playing each other. Their schedules worked out in this back-to-back fashion. “We just kinda got our butts kicked,” Frost said, “and kinda feels good to go maybe get some redemption tomorrow.
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}
