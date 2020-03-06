CALDWELL -- In a game full of lead changes, runs and constant momentum swings, North Gem was on the wrong end of the decisive exchange.
Blake Thurston's late 3-pointer gave Cascade the lead for good in the final momentum swing of the day, pushing the Ramblers past the Cowboys, 73-68, in the 1A DII state semifinals Friday at Caldwell High School.
The junior's clutch shot gave Cascade (20-4) a 68-66 lead with just inside a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and served as the 18th lead change of the game. The Ramblers extended their lead to 70-66 before North Gem scored its next points.
The Cowboys (17-6) led 66-60 before Cascade's game-sealing 10-0 run.
"It was a dogfight from the opening tip," Cowboys coach Tracey Corta said. "They played hard, we played hard. We had a run there ending with about 2 minutes to go, they made their run after, and we got on the wrong side of that momentum shift and didn't recover."
North Gem led by six points three times in the fourth after not leading by more than three points during the first third quarters. Garrett Leavitt's 3 gave the Cowboys a 62-56 lead inside 5 minutes, while James Bodily got it to 64-58 with two free throws and 66-60 with a 2-pointer.
But Cascade scored on its next four possessions: first with a Cruz Duerden 3, and then with seven-straight points from Thurston, to surge ahead 70-66 with 39.6 seconds remaining.
Bodily's floater cut North Gem's deficit to 70-68 with 28.6 seconds to play, and Thurston went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to put Cascade up 71-68 with 20.4 seconds remaining. Bodily missed a contested 3-pointer and Bridger Hatch missed the follow the next time down for the Cowboys, and Cascade wrapped up the win from the foul line.
North Gem's fourth-quarter leads came after rallying from an early 7-0 deficit and playing from behind for much of the opening half. The Cowboys were down 15-12 after the first quarter, 33-30 at halftime and 51-50 after three frames.
"My guys, they didn't flinch," Corta said. "We got down and they kept battling. ... They never believe they're not in a game, even when we're getting killed sometimes. You can't measure the size of their heart."
Bodily led the Cowboys with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. The junior scored 37 points in North Gem's first-round win Thursday, giving him 60 points in the tournament. He needs 34 to break Leighton VanderEsch's 1A DII tournament record of 93 points, set in 2014.
Bodily tied the 1A DII state tournament record with 15 made field goals in Thursday's win.
Leavitt added 11 points for the Cowboys, going 3 for 5 from downtown. Brett Freeman chipped in four points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Thurston powered Cascade with 36 points, making 11 of 23 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws. He added five rebounds and five steals. Michael Onaindia had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Up next:
North Gem plays Dietrich at 11 a.m. Saturday for third place. A win would give the Cowboys their first state basketball trophy since 1995.
"I think these guys are going to bounce back," Corta said. "They're a good group of kids. They're tough. There's a lot of tears in that locker room and it's going to hurt for a while, but I think we'll be back and we'll be ready to play."
Cascade plays Lakeside in the state title game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
CASCADE 73, NORTH GEM 68
North Gem 12 18 20 18 -- 68
Cascade 15 18 18 22 -- 73
North Gem -- Leavitt 11, Freeman 4, Low 5, Corta 7, Hatch 6, Bodily 23, Setser 5, Cooper 7.
Cascade -- Thurston 36, Onaindia 13, Moosman 19, Duerden 5.