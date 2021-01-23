West Side junior Bryler Shurtliff (Maroon jersey) tries to get position in the post while Marsh Valley guard Stanton Howell (right) bodies him, Cody Hansen (center) moves in and Karter Howell (left) watches. The Pirates would earn a 47-45 victory on a put-back buzzer-beater from Shurtliff, who finished with a game-high 22 points.