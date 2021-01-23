McCAMMON – Bryler Shurtliff jetted in like a missile. Or maybe a torpedo, because no one sees those coming. For all eyes following the play, it must have seemed as if the 6-foot-3 West Side junior teleported to the hoop.
Everyone was watching the ball, tracking it when Pirates guard Blaize Brown kicked it out to Ryan Lemmon for an awkward, last-second heave from deep. When it clacked off the back iron with 2 seconds left. When Shurtliff caught it nine feet in the air and put it back up and, finally, when it slipped through the net.
Shurtliff’s buzzer-beating putback lifted 2A West Side a 47-45 victory at 3A Marsh Valley on Friday while highlighting the duality of the Eagles’ struggles and the Pirates' grit behind their lengthy star.
West Side upsets Marsh Valley on a buzzer-beater from Bryler Shurtliff, grabbing a 47-45 victory.— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) January 23, 2021
Pirates were down by more than 10 in the fourth quarter but forced 5 turnovers in the last 3:35.#IDPreps pic.twitter.com/AKcZxCNbHn
We’ll start with Shurtliff. The junior was relatively quiet on Friday -- and he still scored a game-high 22 points. His ability is off-the-charts. On the buzzer-beater, Shurtliff used all of his 30-inch vertical and football physicality to body Marsh Valley’s Stanton Howell, catch the ball and fire a shot before his feet touched the ground. From the video replays, Shurtliff lifted off with exactly 2.0 seconds on the clock. The shot was out of his hands 0.5 seconds later.
“I felt like I could have dunked that,” Shurtliff said with a chuckle. “I just jumped as high as I could and went for it … Being 6-foot-3 helps.”
Added Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell: “Bryler is a great kid. Everybody knows it. If the ball bounces his way, you better have a body on him or he’s going to take that chance and capitalize on it … He’s tough because he has height, can jump out of the gym, he’s got speed and he can handle.”
Marsh Valley’s 1-2-2 zone defense gave Shurtliff and the Pirates fits all nights. The Eagles’ length made it tough for passes to trickle into the paint or for Shurtliff to attack the rim. All that makes what occurred in the final four minutes that much more impressive for West Side and nauseating for the home team.
Once a dozen, Marsh Valley’s lead was down to just 40-36 with 3:35 to play. Thirty seconds later, Shurtliff had the ball in the paint, his back to the basket and his options limited. But magicians routinely escape sticky situations. So, Shurtliff spun around his defender, leaped off one foot and spun his shot off the glass with immaculate precision. Not long after, Shurtliff’s hawk-like wingspan corralled a lackadaisical Marsh Valley pass and seemingly took four steps before he was at the other rim. The shot didn’t fall, but he drew a foul and knocked down a free throw.
“I can shoot. I can dribble,” Shurtliff said. “I feel like can do everything.”
It certainly felt that way in the last three-and-a-half minutes for West Side. In that span, the Pirates had an 11-5 advantage, capitalizing off five Marsh Valley turnovers.
“If they didn’t turn the ball over, we would have lost for sure,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said.
“We saw that there was light and we were fighting for it,” Shurtliff said. “Once they saw that, I feel like they were getting nervous.”
All that is uncharacteristic for an experienced Marsh Valley team that starts five above-average ballhandlers. And just as the Eagles’ points were distributed rather evenly (M.V. had seven players score and none had more than nine points), so were its late turnovers. Errant passes, sloppy dribbling, miscommunication — all from different guys.
Just like that, a great night was spoiled. After the game, Marsh Valley’s locker room doors stayed shut for a half-hour. Multiple voices talked, trying to put a painful loss in perspective, to understand what led to the late lapse and identify the useful lessons moving forward.
“We talked about composure and where their mind was,” Kent Howell said. “Definitely some frustrations, but we can use those to our benefit. It’s never a good time to lose, but if there’s time to learn from something, now’s the time to learn.”
Indeed. If there’s solace to be taken from a loss like Friday’s, Marsh Valley can be thankful it was a non-conference contest and, thus, merely a chance to learn. To be expected, West Side views it a tad differently.
“You would hope a win like this would catapult you to play better,” Brown said.
“I feel like it’s going to catapult us into the next games and even into the district tournament,” Shurtliff added.
West Side (10-3, 3-0 2A District 5) hosts Ririe on Saturday.
Marsh Valley (14-4) plays at Soda Springs on Tuesday.
WEST SIDE 47, MARSH VALLEY 45
West Side 13 4 10 20 – 47
Marsh Valley 13 8 15 9 – 45
West Side – Shurtliff 22, Brown 8, Noreen 6, E. Henderson 5, Lemmon 3, England 2, P. Henderson 1.
Marsh Valley – Hansen 9, Howe 9, Roche 9, B. Howell 6, K. Howell 5, S. Howell 5, Belnap 2.