Grace running back/linebacker Bray Skinner was named the conference player of the year for 1A DI District 5-6, whose all-conference teams were released late last week.
The Grizzlies’ all-purpose threat, Gage Stoddard, joined his teammate with an individual award, being named the offensive player of the year. Butte County’s Ethan Smith was the defensive player of the year.
Trey Draper received two first-team nods for Grace, at quarterback and defensive back. Will Cutler was a first-team linebacker and second-team offensive lineman.
Receiver Payson Anderson, offensive linemen Brenden Robinson and Max Clements, and kicker Jaden Pitcher joined Draper on the first-team offense for Grace.
Linemen Ben Durfee and Clayton Lunt were also on the first-team defense.
Receiver Bridger Sorenson and linebacker Dallon Draper made the second team for the Grizzlies.