MERIDIAN — The final play wasn't supposed to go to Braden Hess.
Instead, Preston wanted to get the ball to Gabe Hammons, running left to right along the bottom line of Bishop Kelly's 2-3 zone defense and using a screen from Hess to get open in the corner.
But the gravity of Preston's best shooter was such that, as he flashed by, the outside defender in the zone bailed, chasing Hammons to the wing.
Hess didn't even have to set the screen — all he had to do was take a couple steps inside the paint, seal off the defender there, catch the inbounds pass and lay it up for the winning bucket with 1.3 seconds left in Preston's 38-36 state semifinal win over Bishop Kelly at Rocky Mountain High School on Friday.
"The way the play goes, it's set up for Gabe, but the dude left, so I just figured I'd seal," Hess said. "We have a lot of options on that play, and I've gotten that play before — just not in that circumstance."
It was a historic win for Preston, putting the Indians into the 4A state championship game for the sixth year in a row. If the Indians beat Middleton in the title game Saturday, they'll join Idaho Falls, Moscow and Lapwai — who just won their 11th championship on Friday — with 11 titles. Only Borah, with 13, has more.
"I'm extremely proud of our team this year," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "Last year, we graduated six of our top seven players. This season, we've had a lot of ups and downs. For them to keep battling and be able to go to the Idaho Center tomorrow and play for a state championship, I'm extremely proud of how far they've come this year."
Four of those titles have been won in the past five years. Preston hasn't blown teams away with superior talent over that run — or at least, not superior enough talent to explain a 16-1 record at the state tournament over those years.
But the Indians always seem to win close games, no matter the obstacles — and on Friday, there were plenty in a grindingly close, defense-first game. Preston led 17-9 after the first quarter but didn't score in a second quarter that saw Bishop Kelly score only two points.
After feeding the ball to the middle of B.K.'s 2-3 zone early, the Indians started settling for outside shots.
For a while, Gabe Hammons, who led Preston with 13 points, was able to almost singlehandedly hold off Bishop Kelly's comeback, scoring seven points in the third quarter.
But the Knights finally broke through with under three minutes left, taking their first lead on a highlight-reel steal and blind overhead pass for a fastbreak layup and a 36-34 advantage.
"I said, take a deep breath, relax," Jones said. "Composure is big late in games, and we came out and got a bucket."
Hess's free-throw line jumper tied the game with 55 seconds left, and two missed free throws by Bishop Kelly with 22 seconds to go gave Preston a chance to win.
First, Jones drew up a cross-screen on Bishop Kelly's top two defenders, clearing the way for Treyger Shumway to get into the lane, but the ball was knocked out of bounds.
That set up the game-winner. If things had worked out perfectly for Preston, Hess wouldn't have even touched the ball. But nobody knows better than the Indians that things don't always work out perfectly in the state tournament, and in a game that balanced on the thinnest of margins, they once again had just enough of the right answers.
"This is what we've practiced for all year, is big games like this," Hess said. "We were all ready for it, and we came out and didn't give up. ... The first part of the season, I don't think people thought we were going to succeed as well as in years past. We just decided the last half of the season that we have to buckle down and work, and now we have more work to do."
Preston plays Middleton for the 4A championship Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center at 4:30 p.m.
The Indians lost a previous matchup to Middleton this season, 61-52.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 60, SNAKE RIVER 51
Thursday was glorious for Snake River. The Panthers had done it — knocked off their nemesis Fruitland, the team that had beaten them at the state tournament in four of the last five years, in the first round.
But things change quickly at the state tournament, and Snake River's Thursday triumph turned to a Friday fiasco with a 60-51 loss to McCall-Donnelly at Columbia High School in the state semifinals.
"We didn't execute like we're capable of," Snake River coach Robert Coombs said. "They had more energy than we did."
The Vandals' list of underdog qualifications was long — to start, they'd played only 11 games before the state tournament, not starting their season until Jan. 15 thanks to district coronavirus policy.
They're in their first year back in 3A after a decade-long run in 2A, have never won a state title and were making their second appearance at state in 33 years.
And — oh yeah, there's more — they hadn't won their district, finishing as runner-up to Fruitland, the team that Snake River beat on Thursday.
But aside from a 9-2 run from Snake River to start the game, McCall-Donnelly looked like it was the team that was projected to have a clear path to the state title game.
D.J. Green scored 33 points for the Vandals, using his first step and strength around the rim to dominate the game, shooting 17 free throws and making 11.
"You have to give them credit," Coombs said. "They took it at us, and No. 22 (Green) just went off and had a good game. Second half, we tried to come out and keep the ball away from him, deny, and I thought we did a little better job in the second half, but once he got going, it was really hard to shut him down."
McCall-Donnelly closed Snake's early lead to 9-8 after the first quarter and led 28-22 at halftime.
And for all their efforts, including a press that flustered the Vandals and helped cut the deficit to four points multiple times in the second half, the Panthers couldn't close the gap.
Noah Watt had 17 points for Snake River, making 5 of 13 3-pointers, including a quartet of long-range bombs in the first half.
Cole Gilbert added 14.
Snake River will play Teton, who the Panthers have already beaten twice this season, on Saturday in the third-place game.
PRESTON 38, BISHOP KELLY 36
Preston 17 0 13 8 — 38
Bishop Kelly 9 2 14 11 — 36
Preston — Hammons 13, Hess 12, Harris 5, Knapp 5, Shumway 3.
Bishop Kelly — Rice 12, Hawthorne 11, McGarvin 7, McCarthy 2, Croteau 2, Grubb 2.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 60, SNAKE RIVER 51
McCall-Donnelly 8 20 15 17 — 60
Snake River 9 13 14 15 — 51
McCall-Donnelly — Green 33, Speirs 7, A. Johnson 6, Tinney 6, C. Johnson 3, Wyman 3, Wallace 2.
Snake River — Watt 17, Gilbert 14, Lindsay 9, Poulter 6, Keller 3, Higginson 1, McCraw 1.