State champion Marsh Valley had four players receive recognition on all-tournament teams for the state tournament, which were released Monday.
The all-tournament teams were selected by idahosports.com broadcasters for every classification.
Bracken Howell made the 3A first team for the Eagles, Cody Hansen was on the second team, Payton Howe received honorable mention and Stanton Howell received the sixth man award.
Snake River also had two players recognized on the 3A team, with Noah Watt on the first team and Mitch Lindsay on the second team. The Panthers lost the third-place game to Teton.
In other classifications, Gabe Hammons made the first team and Braden Hess the second team in 4A for Preston, which lost the title game to Middleton.
West Side’s Bryler Shurtliff made the second team and Bear Lake’s Brady Shaul was an honorable mention for the consolation champion Bears in 2A.
Grace’s Gage Stoddard made the first team in 1A DI for the Grizzlies, who lost the third-place game.
Rockland, which won the third-place game in 1A DII, was well-represented with Teague Matthews and Braden Permann on the second team, Brigham Permann as an honorable mention and Dylan Merritt winning the sixth man award.
North Gem’s James Bodily made the first team and Logan Corta was on the second team for the Cowboys in 1A DII.