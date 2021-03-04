CALDWELL — Lapwai's mascot is the wildcat, but sharing the court with the consensus No. 1 team in 1A DI must feel more like being in a cage with a tiger.
You may have trained for the situation, you may be doing everything right, you might even survive for a while — but sooner or later, you'll make a mistake and the tiger is going to bite. That's what tigers do.
For a half on Thursday, Grace did everything right. The Grizzlies limited mistakes and made shots. Dallon Draper's and-1 layup capped the first half and, after fighting through contact to keep his team within five points at the break, he roared in his defender's face.
But in the second half, Lapwai roared back. It wasn't easy to see Grace's mistakes at first — a rushed shot here, a turnover there. But the other thing about a tiger is that it doesn't take all that much for it to kill you, and that's what Lapwai did, outscoring Grace 37-20 in the second half and coasting to a 69-47 win at Vallivue High School that moved the Wildcats into the state title game and dropped Grace to the third-place game.
"(Playing against Lapwai) puts a lot of responsibility on each guy to go do your job," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "We just got beat. We were a little soft on defense in the second half."
The Grizzlies will play Lakeside for the third-place trophy on Friday.
In a rematch of last year's semifinal game, which the Grizzlies won 57-48, Lapwai went out strong with a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and stretched its advantage to 10 at multiple points in the second.
But the Grizzlies stayed in it, driving into Lapwai's zone defense for dumpoff passes and easy layups. Gage Stoddard, who scored 33 points for Grace in a first-round win on Wednesday, was scoreless for most of the first half but hit two tough pull-up jumpers, including a 3, late in the second quarter.
"We were rebounding the ball well, hitting some shots, making some extra passes," Lloyd said. "And we were defending better in the first half."
In the third quarter, though, Grace's fanatical effort finally broke. The Grizzlies slipped just a little bit, and that was all that Lapwai needed. The Wildcats led 52-39 after a 20-12 advantage in the third quarter and went on to score the first eight points of the fourth, killing off a game that had been within five points at halftime by the time two minutes were gone in the final quarter.
With their hot-shooting, hard-running style, the Wildcats are uniquely built to make runs like that. Stopping them is such a challenge that even a few empty offensive possessions can dig a hole, and that's exactly what happened to Grace.
That was despite Stoddard's best attempts to keep the Grizzlies in it. He scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, which was good for 12 of Grace's 20 points in the second half.
"After a game like last night, we told him that they were going to key on you," Lloyd said. "I think he did a good job of distributing the ball tonight, hitting the open guys."
Titus Yearout scored 26 on 13 shots for Lapwai, including a punctuating hanging dunk on a runout with under three minutes left in the game.
"You just can't make mistakes," Lloyd said. "Turnovers hurt us early in the second half, and you see a five-point game go to 10, to 15 in a hurry."
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
MARSH VALLEY 38, KIMBERLY 35
At Columbia HS, Marsh Valley advanced to the 3A semifinal with a 38-35 win over Kimberly in the 3A state tournament opener.
After finishing the first quarter with a four-point deficit, the Eagles hung 18 points in the second period to tie the game heading to halftime.
Whatever happened at the break, it left both teams cold. Marsh Valley and Kimberly combined for one point in the third quarter. Then, it was the Eagles’ 11-9 advantage in the final period that gave them the quarterfinal victory.
Sophomore guard Stanton Howell led Marsh Valley with 11 points, followed by 9 from Michael Belnap and 8 from Bracken Howell.
The Eagles forced Kimberly into 18 turnovers and, despite shooting less than 28% from the field, took nine more shots and 15 more free throws.
Marsh Valley (20-5) plays Teton in the 3A Semifinal at Columbia HS on Friday at 5 p.m.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
AMBROSE 56, BEAR LAKE 44
The good news for the Bear Lake Bears is that their offense finally got going in the fourth quarter.
The bad news was that Ambrose's did too, transforming what had been a cautious, cold-shooting game for the first three quarters into a track meet and eventually lifting the Archers to a 56-44 lead over Bear Lake in the first round of the 2A state tournament Thursday at Eagle.
Bear Lake trailed 36-24 going into the fourth quarter and hadn't scored over nine points in any one quarter. The Bears definitely beat that with 20 points in the fourth, but Ambrose exactly matched that effort, with the Archers' 3-point shooters hitting a bullseye every time Bear Lake made a run.
"We would get it cut down to a six-, eight-point lead, they would hit a 3," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "We could just never put some stops and some scores together."
For the game, Ambrose was 13 of 31 from behind the arc. The volume was part of Bear Lake's plan, as the Bears stayed with their 2-3 zone for most of the game.
What wasn't planned is who got the opportunities for Ambrose, as Johnny Sugarman (7 for 12) and Hudson Hughes (4 for 12) combined to take 24 triples for the Archers.
"We knew (Sugarman) and (Hughes) were their shooters, we just left them," Carlsen said. "We didn't attach to our game plan like we should have, as far as, we weren't supposed to leave them in the corners. We were supposed to be matched up on them and we weren't."
Sophomore point guard Brady Shaul led Bear Lake with 19 points as the Bears never went away down the stretch, but never really troubled Ambrose either.
Bear Lake plays New Plymouth on Friday at Eagle in a loser-out game.
1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT
NORTH GEM 64, TIMBERLINE 34
At Caldwell HS, North Gem advanced to the 1A DII consolation championship with a 64-34 win over Timberline.
After struggling on Wednesday in their first-round loss to Dietrich, the Cowboys needed a half to regain their form.
“We obviously were pretty upset the way we played yesterday. Guys were pretty fired up to get back out there today,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “Fairly low-scoring first half for us. We finally got rolling in the second half. It was like this big weight lifted off us, like ‘Oh yeah, we can make shots.”
The victory now gives North Gem a chance to end its season with a trophy. Granted its not the trophy it went to Boise hoping for, but it’s a trophy and Corta doesn’t think the Cowboys boys basketball program has taken one home since they won state back in 1995.
“Yes, we had our eyes set on a bigger prize but life doesn’t always give you everything you want,” Corta said. “But we still have a chance to bring home a trophy, which hasn’t happened in our program in a long time.”
On Thursday, James Bodily again led the way for North Gem. The impressive guard notched a game-high 25 points followed by 18 from Logan Corta. After a first-round game in which the Cowboys couldn’t buy a second-half bucket, Thursday showed just how talented North Gem is.
“I just think guys were putting too much pressure on themselves yesterday,” Tracey Corta said. “It was like they were trying to win a championship with every shot, which you can’t do. Guys started to relax today. When that starts to happen, all this pressure that was building goes away.”
North Gem (22-3) plays Carey for the 1A DII Consolation Championship at Caldwell HS on Friday at 10 a.m.
GARDEN VALLEY 64, ROCKLAND 50
At Caldwell HS, Rockland struggled out of the gate and fell 64-50 in the 1A DII semifinal against Garden Valley.
“They came out firing. We didn’t execute the game plan in the first quarter,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “I called a couple timeouts and was like, ‘Hey guys, this isn’t us.’ We finally made a run and picked it up in the second quarter. But it was a tough first bullet to bite.”
Rockland was down 20-7 after the first quarter but cut it to just a four-point deficit heading into halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs traded punches with Garden Valley, even getting it to a five-point game with three minutes to play but couldn’t finish off the comeback.
“We tried to slow it down and take the ball out of their hands,” Neal said. “We just weren’t scoring in the first quarter, and that kind of changed the game plan. If we would have hit our shots there in the first, I know it would have been closer.”
Knowing Garden Valley was likely going to be the top team in the bracket, Neal started doing his homework on it over the past few weeks. He knew G.V. was taller, more athletic and bigger than the Bulldogs.
Despite a combined 39 points from Braden Permann and Levi Farr, Rockland couldn’t produce enough offense to pull the upset.
The loss, though, isn’t the end. The Bulldogs will play on Friday for a chance to win the 3rd-place trophy.
“At the beginning of the year, we always set the goal of hanging a banner and winning state,” Neal said. “To now be able to play for the 3rd place game, that’s a huge success for the program and these athletes. Third out of 32 teams is a job well done.”
Rockland (20-7) plays the loser of Dietrich/Richfield in the 1A DII 3rd place game at Caldwell HS on Friday at 12 p.m.
LAPWAI 69, GRACE 47
Lapwai 17 15 20 17 — 69
Grace 11 16 12 8 — 47
Lapwai — Yearout 26, Wynott 19, Taylor 11, Ellenwood-Jones 9, Ellenwood 4.
Grace — Stoddard 17, Gilbert 6, T. Andersen 6, D. Draper 6, P. Andersen 5, T. Draper 4, Taggart 3.
MARSH VALLEY 38, KIMBERLY 35
Marsh Valley 8 18 1 11 — 38
Kimberly 12 14 0 9 — 35
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 11, Belnap 9, B. Howell 8, Hansen 6, Roche 2, Howe 1, K. Howell 1.
Kimberly — G. Bair 11, Cummins 8, J. Bair 8, Hammond 6, Okelberry 2.
AMBROSE 56, BEAR LAKE 44
Ambrose 12 12 12 20 — 56
Bear Lake 8 9 7 20 — 44
Ambrose — J. Sugarman 23, H. Hughes 17, T. Hughes 7, Johnson 5, Blythe 2, Boeck 2.
Bear Lake — Shaul 19, Sparks 8, Burbank 6, Hammond 4, Beresford 3, Teuscher 2.
NORTH GEM 64, TIMBERLINE 34
Timberline 5 9 11 9 — 34
North Gem 14 10 19 21 — 64
Timberline — Larson 15, Nelson 6, Brown 5, J. Christopherson 4, L. Hunter 3, C. Hunter 1.
North Gem — Bodily 25, Corta 18, Cooper 6, Leavitt 6, Low 4, Setser 4, Lost 1.
GARDEN VALLEY 64, ROCKLAND 50
Rockland 7 20 13 10 — 50
Garden Valley 20 11 14 19 — 64
Rockland — Bra. Permann 23, Farr 16, Bri. Permann 4, T. Matthews 3, Meritt 3, W. Matthews 1.
Garden Valley — C. Kelly 25, Gillespie 17, Fields 14, Yearly 5, Elmore 3.