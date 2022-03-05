The boys basketball season is now behind us. Let’s take a look at how every District 5 team fared at the state tournament.
4A
Hillcrest 76, Pocatello 46
Pocatello fell one step short of its ultimate goal, stumbling in the state championship game against Hillcrest. Julian Bowie led the Thunder with 19 points.
3A
Marsh Valley 45, Snake River 36
Marsh Valley topped Snake River in the third-place game, 45-36. Hunter Roche and Karter Howell each scored 11 points for the Eagles, who finish third at state.
2A
Bear Lake 46, Ambrose 37
In the consolation championship game, the Bears topped Ambrose. Bryson Crane totaled 13 points and Tayson Neal added 12 for Bear Lake.
North Fremont 63, West Side 50
In the third-place game, West Side fell to North Fremont. Bryler Shurtliff totaled 25 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates.
1AD1
Grace 34, Logos 33
Grace couldn’t get it done in Friday’s semifinals, but the Grizzlies bounced back with a 34-33 win over Logos on Saturday, good for a third-place finish. Ty Gilbert led Grace with 12 points.
1AD2
Rockland 53, Camas County 51
Rockland captured the program’s first state championship with a 53-51 win over Camas County. Brigham Permann led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Teague Matthews posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
North Gem 86, Kendrick 37
The Cowboys completed their season with a blowout win over Kendrick in the consolation title game. Ranson Cooper and Chayce Low each scored 20 points, while Bridger Hatch added 19 for North Gem.