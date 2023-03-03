NAMPA — Julian Bowie strode out of the locker room like a baseball pitcher who had just tossed eight innings. Pocatello’s star guard wore an ice pack on his right ankle and a gray sweatshirt on his torso, an exhausted demeanor in his gait and an easy smile on his face.

If anyone at the Idaho Center deserved to take things easy Friday night, here he was, a black durag covering his short dreadlocks. None had done more for this team than Bowie, the 6-foot-3 playmaker who delivered a 61-58 overtime win over Blackfoot for a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game, an opportunity for redemption 365 days after his team floundered in last year’s title game.

Gage Ontiveros Poky

Pocatello center Gage Ontiveros puts up a hook shot during Friday's 4A state semifinal against Blackfoot at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

