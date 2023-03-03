NAMPA — Julian Bowie strode out of the locker room like a baseball pitcher who had just tossed eight innings. Pocatello’s star guard wore an ice pack on his right ankle and a gray sweatshirt on his torso, an exhausted demeanor in his gait and an easy smile on his face.
If anyone at the Idaho Center deserved to take things easy Friday night, here he was, a black durag covering his short dreadlocks. None had done more for this team than Bowie, the 6-foot-3 playmaker who delivered a 61-58 overtime win over Blackfoot for a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game, an opportunity for redemption 365 days after his team floundered in last year’s title game.
To seal this win, Bowie might have taken even more days off the lives of everyone who watched him do it.
“It just comes naturally,” Bowie said.
In the final seconds of the extra session, after he misfired on a triple to end regulation, Bowie showed why. The play that will enter Poky lore went like this: Tied at 58-all with 10 seconds to play, Bowie caught an inbounds pass at the top of the key, lasered a pass on the wing to Dre Contreras, who shoveled it right back to Bowie, who was coming back to get it. Bowie caught it, rose up. Splash. He held up three fingers. Blackfoot called timeout.
Julian Bowie with the game winning 3-pointer in overtime.
The Thunder, who will play Hillcrest in a rematch of last season’s state title at 6 p.m. Saturday, weren’t quite out of it. At the buzzer, they survived a game-tying triple try from Blackfoot senior Ja’Vonte King, who tallied 30 points in the loss. But when that shot missed, Poky didn’t celebrate because it earned another overtime. The Thunder celebrated because they had moved on.
For that, they can thank Bowie, and by now, they owe him about a thousand thank-yous. Bowie’s shot was a lot of things: Scintillating. Exciting. Cold-blooded. It was not surprising. Bowie, who totaled 23 points in this win, has made a habit out of producing in these situations the way some people have hobbies like video games and hiking. In Poky’s win over Preston a month ago, Bowie sank three game-winning free throws with eight-tenths of a second left. To beat the Indians a time before that, he orchestrated a personal 11-0 run to surge ahead for good.
Bowie had never quite drained a shot like this one, not this season at least, but that’s the thing: The rest of the time, he’s been so good that his team rarely needs him to produce such heroics.
“He's just a guy that we definitely believe in,” Poky coach Joe Green said. “He believes in himself, and he's put the time in. So I mean, he missed some shots he normally makes, which is what it is. But he made the shot when it counted, and he's that kind of a kid — that he’s gonna do whatever it takes to win, and he did tonight.”
The Thunder only needed Bowie to come through because he didn’t always look like himself earlier in the game. He didn’t score in the first quarter, which was a big reason why Poky trailed 9-4 after one. He did generate 10 in the second, pushing the Thunder ahead at the intermission, but he drew blanks in the third frame: Two points on five shots. Poky clung to a two-point advantage headed into the final eight minutes.
The Thunder enjoyed that luxury, in large part, thanks to transfer forward Gage Ontiveros. The 6-foot-10 giant missed his first three shots, all good looks around the rim, but he revved to life in the third. He tallied all 10 of his points in the quarter alone, on one occasion backing his defender down for a lay-in, on another sticking back a miss, on another putting one in off a slick pass from Bowie.
Ontiveros hasn’t been perfect this winter — he’s missed several bunnies — but he posted the 10 most important points of his life when the Thunder desperately needed them.
“I thought we were all kinda out of sorts in the first half, and I thought he was out of sorts offensively the first half,” Green said, “so we challenged him at (halftime) just to be more aggressive and attack the rim. And he did that. Without him, we're also not here. He played huge.”
The Thunder really aren’t here without Bowie, though, and not just because he canned the shot that mattered most. In the final minute of overtime, Blackfoot had the ball, ostensibly content to stall and kill clock. The Broncos passed and passed, dribbled and dribbled, playing keep-away while the game clock seeped away.
Except that’s when Bowie anticipated a pass. He flew in for a deflection. It ended up in the hands of Poky guard Kesler Vaughan, who cashed a go-ahead long ball in the third frame. This time, the Thunder ran out the clock. They called timeout. In the huddle, Green didn’t say anything special to Bowie. Maybe that’s how we know how special he really is.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.