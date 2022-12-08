Julian Bowie looked at Joe Green and shook his head, declining to come out of the game. He held his right hand with his left. Pocatello was down in the third quarter, trying to make up a deficit against Highland, and the Thunder were having trouble scoring. Only problem: Their best scorer was in pain, his shooting hand’s index finger swelling and turning purple.

“I just gotta be with my brothers all the way,” Bowie said, moments after scoring 10 in the fourth quarter, helping Poky polish off a 50-44 win over Highland. “Injuries aren’t gonna stop me. A hand injury isn’t gonna stop me from going out.”

Julian Bowie

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie dribbles up the floor under pressure from Highland guard Rhidge Barela during Thursday's game.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.