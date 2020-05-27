BLACKFOOT — Two Blackfoot High seniors recently signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.
Gracie Andersen and Kristen Thomas both signed to play basketball at UCC. Thomas will also run track. The signings were announced May 13 by the school.
"I am so excited to be going to UCC," Andersen said. "To be going with a great friend like Kristen is great and a great opportunity for both of us."
Andersen and Thomas teamed up to take Blackfoot's girls basketball team to the 4A state tournament this past season. Both started all three of the Broncos' state tournament games, with Andersen tying for a team high with 11 points in the team's win over Preston in the consolation bracket.
They'll join a UCC basketball team went 29-0 this past season. The RiverHawks won the Northwest Athletic Conference South Division title and were preparing for the conference tournament before it was canceled by the coronavirus.
That team carried 11 sophomores and three freshmen, opening the door for Andersen and Thomas to play right away.
"The door is open for us and we are the only two players from Idaho that have been recruited," Andersen said.
On the track, Thomas ran the 400, 800, 1,600 meters and multiple relays for Blackfoot. Her best individual finish at state was ninth in the 800.
She only competed in one meet before her senior season was canceled, running the 800 in 2:31.9 to place second at the Twin Falls Quad.
“I am really excited for this opportunity to go to the next level,” Thomas said. “I look forward to the educational and athletic opportunities and can't wait to get to the school and get started.”