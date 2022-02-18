NAMPA — The lasting image of an undefeated season vanishing into thin air looked like this: As the final buzzer sounded, signaling Blackfoot’s 50-48 loss to Skyline in this 4A state semifinal, a rowdy Idaho Center fell silent. Nobody felt happy with this ending, not while a Grizzly player writhed in pain with an injury, and so an eerily stillness lingered over this stunning conclusion.
While that unfolded, tears welled in the eyes of the Broncos, whose yearlong winning streak had just ended. They didn’t say much. As they looked around, the reality began to set in, and they began to understand what Izzy Arave’s miss at the buzzer meant.
In these teams’ fifth meeting of the season, the Broncos’ quest to capture back-to-back state championships had just fallen two games short.
“It means a lot to them. That’s why they’re emotional,” said Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum, who led the Broncos to last year’s state title in her first season at the helm of the program. “So we just want to make them understand that a game like that — or something that happened during the game that was a mistake — it doesn’t define who you are. It doesn’t define our team.”
If it takes the Broncos time to process that, it’s because of how abruptly this dream season came to an end. In recent weeks, they showed no signs of slowing down, nothing that would do anything to suggest a result like this was remotely possible. In Blackfoot’s four wins over Skyline this season, the Broncos recorded an average win margin of 19. They blew out the Grizzlies in meetings Nos. 1 and 2, but in the third and fourth clashes, Skyline kept things under 15.
On Friday, the Grizzlies didn’t just hang around. They seized control late.
Up as many as eight early on, the Broncos saw their lead trickle down to three, two, one — until in the fourth quarter, Skyline took a 38-36 on a layup from guard Sienna Taylor, who totaled 14 points. With her fourth and final trey, she handed the Grizzlies a 45-40 lead with 2:30 to play, forcing the Broncos to reckon with possibility they hadn’t in months: What if we lose?
Blackfoot didn’t dwell on it for long. Some 15 seconds after Taylor drained that three, Arave sprinted down the court, went up for a layup and scored through contact, helping the Broncos draw back within two. Skyline 45, Blackfoot 43.
Moments later, after Skyline stretched its lead back to three thanks to a free throw, this game turned into a track meet. Blackfoot senior Hadley Humpherys, who registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, used a spinning layup to whittle the lead back to one. On the other end, Skyline guard Claire Petersen misfired on the front end of a one-and-one, giving Blackfoot a chance to take the lead.
Except on Blackfoot’s next possession, when Humpherys drew a shooting foul, she only made one free throw, tying the game at 48-48. When she missed the second, the Broncos corralled the rebound, but in an attempt to pass it out of a mess of bodies near the sideline, they threw it away. That gave Skyline the ball back, and forward Tailer Thomas — the player who injured her knee on the final play of the game — went to the line for two free throws.
She made the first one. She sank the second. Blackfoot called its last timeout, its season teetering on the brink of extinction, an undefeated record in danger of evaporation.
So Odum drew something up. Number one, she told her team, we have to get something up, even if it’s a tough look. The Broncos did. Arave dribbled up the court, made her way into the paint on the left side, and lifted a right-handed floater toward the basket. It floated over the rim. Forward Kianna Wright, who registered a game-best 19 points, grabbed the rebound — but the clock had already expired, the buzzer had already gone off.
In a breathless sequence, Blackfoot’s unbeaten campaign ran out of air. Instead, the Broncos get a chance to win third place against Preston at noon Saturday.
“Things happen that you may not want to happen to you. It’s how you respond,” Odum said. “So I know right now, it’s not exactly what we want to hear, but between now and tomorrow morning, we’ve gotta find a way to shift our mentality and get ready for tomorrow’s game.”