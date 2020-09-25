BLACKFOOT – Following a disheartening game a week ago when they suffered their first loss in the Jarrod Ackley era, 14-3 against Skyline, the Blackfoot Broncos got what they needed Friday night.
On Homecoming, the crowd was thirsty for some action and they got it, as the Broncos were a bit lackluster at the beginning but overcame that to beat Preston 35-14.
The Indians caught the Broncos flat-footed early when quarterback Brecker Knapp pitched the ball to Emery Thorson and Thorson then heaved a halfback pass to Chevy Nelson, who sprinted 71 yards untouched into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead — but the big plays were far from over for both teams.
Just moments later, Blackfoot senior quarterback Jace Grimmett hit sophomore wide receiver Ja'Vonta King on a slant pattern. The rangy wideout took the ball 80 yards for the tying score and the two teams went to the second quarter tied at 7.
Turnovers were the issue for Preston, and when Knapp threw his second interception of the first half — both at the hands of Blackfoot safety Stryker Wood — the Broncos were back in business and the result was another touchdown, this time on a 3-yard run by Bowen Robinson.
Later in the quarter, the Broncos were finally able to get all-state running back Teegan Thomas loose on a long run as the fleet-footed runner broke a carry to the outside and raced down the left sideline for a 41-yard score, seemingly giving Blackfoot control of the game midway through the second quarter.
That was when the Bronco defense made its second big mistake of the half, letting Thorson get behind the defense. Quarterback Knapp hit him in stride and Thorson streaked 59 yards for a score that brought the Indians back to within a touchdown at halftime, 21-14.
Blackfoot took the second-half kickoff and promptly went three-and-out, but another interception — this time by linebacker Carson Trejo — set the Broncos up with the ball on their own 33-yard line. Five yards later, with the ball on the 38, the hand off went to Thomas, who cut left, got to the sideline strolled into the end zone 62 yards later for his second touchdown of the game.
“This was a very good game as we continue to show improvement,” Ackley said. “Each and every player got better tonight, and we have a tough one ahead of us next week.”
The two teams went back and forth through the remainder of the third and most of the fourth quarter, with neither threatening to score.
As time began to wind down in the fourth quarter, Grimmett was able to find wide receiver Carter Layton wide open from 14 yards away for the capping touchdown with 3:51 left.
Preston tried three long passes, but all fell harmlessly to the ground and the Broncos were able to insert the subs, who ran the ball for a couple of first downs to send the Homecoming crowd home with smiles on their faces.
Blackfoot moved to 4-1 on the season and dropped the Indians to 2-2 for the year.
Next up for Blackfoot will be an all important High Country Conference contest with Hillcrest at Bronco Stadium.
Preston will be in action at home against Sugar-Salem next week.
BLACKFOOT 35, PRESTON 14
PRESTON 7 7 0 0 — 14
BLACKFOOT 7 14 7 7 — 35
First quarter
PRESTON — 71 yard pass from Emery Thorson to Chevy Nelson, kick good, 7:05
BLACKFOOT — 80 yard pass from Jace Grimmett to Ja'Vonte King, kick good, 1:52
Second quarter
BLACKFOOT — 3 yard run by Bowen Robinson, kick good, 8:20
BLACKFOOT — 41 yard run by Teegan Thomas, kick good, 4:05
PRESTON — 59 yard pass from Brecker Knapp to Emery Thorson, kick good, 2:29
Third quarter
BLACKFOOT — 62 yard run by Teegan Thomas, kick good, 9:02
Fourth quarter
BLACKFOOT — 14 yard pass Grimmett to Carter Layton, kick good, 3:51