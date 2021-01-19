After its overtime victory over Century last week, Blackfoot jumped into the top 4A spot in Tuesday’s Idaho girls basketball media poll.
Preston, led by Kylie Larsen, sits in second after holding the no. 1 position last week. And the Diamondbacks are third after its loss to Blackfoot, a contest in which Broncos’ center Hadley Humpherys tallied 24 points and 20 rebounds.
In 3A, Snake River dropped from third to fourth after its loss to American Falls last Wednesday. Despite the Panthers getting 21 points from star Josee Steadman, they lost their first game to the Beavers in years.
The historic win earned American Falls eight votes, leaving it just outside the top five.
Elsewhere, Grace, in the midst of an extended tear, remained at no. 3 in 1A DI. The Grizzlies are 13-1 and their only loss came in December to 2A Bear Lake.
The final local team that made Tuesday’s cut may be the most dominant. Rockland, the defending state champions, unanimously stayed atop the 1A DII rankings and, led by Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr, the Bulldogs may not move off the mantle for a while.
Idaho girls state media poll (records as of Jan. 18)
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (5) 13-1 37 2
2. Mountain View 10-1 33 1
3. Rigby (1) 14-2 26 4
4. Boise (3) 4-0 17 -
5. Meridian 9-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Thunder Ridge 9.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (5) 13-4 38 2
2. Preston (2) 14-5 30 1
3. Century (1) 12-6 28 4
4. Middleton (1) 9-1 24 3
5. Burley 12-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 11-2 37 2
3. Parma 10-4 20 5
4. Snake River 13-3 15 3
5. Bonners Ferry 9-3 11 4
Others receiving votes: American Falls 8.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (8) 16-1 43 1
2. Cole Valley Christian (1) 12-1 34 2
3. Grangeville 12-3 26 4
4. Melba 14-2 19 3
5. West Jefferson 10-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Valley 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 15-0 45 1
2. Prairie 13-1 35 2
3. Grace 13-1 28 3
4. Genesee 9-2 14 5
5. Liberty Charter 12-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Murtaugh 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (9) 13-1 45 1
2. Kendrick 12-3 33 3
3. Tri-Valley 11-2 28 2
4. Mackay 11-3 13 -
5. Camas County 7-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 5, Carey 1.