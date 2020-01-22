Tenleigh Smith state

Blackfoot’s Tenleigh Smith (10) dribbles past Century’s Ashton Adamson during a 4A state tournament game at Timberline High School in the 2018-19 season.

Blackfoot was the biggest mover in this week’s high school girls basketball state media poll, released Wednesday.

The Broncos (12-5) jumped from No. 5 into a tie for No. 3 in 4A. Century (12-3) retained its No. 2 spot in the classification. Preston (13-5) fell out of the top five but still received votes.

Soda Springs (15-2) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 2A. The Cardinals have won 12 games in a row. Bear Lake (12-5) received votes, but did not crack the top five.

Grace (14-3) remained at No. 4 in 1A DI, and Rockland (14-2) held firm at No. 4 in 1A DII.

GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL

records as of Jan. 21

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (7) 15-2 39 2

2. Timberline (1) 16-2 33 1

3. Boise 13-4 22 3

4. Lake City 13-5 13 4

5. Meridian 12-6 10 5

Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Coeur d’Alene 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (8) 17-0 40 1

2. Century 12-3 31 2

T.3 Blackfoot 12-5 14 5

T.3 Middleton 11-5 14 -

T.3 Caldwell 13-3 14 3

Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 2, Jerome 2, Preston 2, Kuna 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 40 1

2. Parma 15-2 30 2

3. Timberlake 11-4 26 3

4. Teton 12-5 13 4

5. Kellogg 11-4 10 5

Other receiving votes: Filer 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (8) 15-2 40 1

2. Cole Valley 14-3 31 2

3. Melba 15-2 25 3

4. Grangeville 13-3 15 T-4

5. Nampa Christian 11-6 5 T-4

Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 16-1 40 1

2. Prairie 11-3 26 2

3. Rimrock 16-1 22 3

4. Grace 14-3 20 4

5. Greenleaf Friends 13-1 6 -

Other receiving votes: Butte County 5, Notus 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (7) 13-1 39 1

2. Tri-Valley 15-2 25 2

3. Kendrick (1) 12-2 23 T-4

4. Rockland 14-2 18 T-4

T.5 Camas County 8-2 4 -

T.5 Lighthouse 11-3 4 -

Other receiving votes: Mackay 3, Sho-Ban 2, Lakeside 1, Hansen 1

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

