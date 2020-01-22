Blackfoot was the biggest mover in this week’s high school girls basketball state media poll, released Wednesday.
The Broncos (12-5) jumped from No. 5 into a tie for No. 3 in 4A. Century (12-3) retained its No. 2 spot in the classification. Preston (13-5) fell out of the top five but still received votes.
Soda Springs (15-2) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 2A. The Cardinals have won 12 games in a row. Bear Lake (12-5) received votes, but did not crack the top five.
Grace (14-3) remained at No. 4 in 1A DI, and Rockland (14-2) held firm at No. 4 in 1A DII.
GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE MEDIA POLL
records as of Jan. 21
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 15-2 39 2
2. Timberline (1) 16-2 33 1
3. Boise 13-4 22 3
4. Lake City 13-5 13 4
5. Meridian 12-6 10 5
Other receiving votes: Rigby 2, Coeur d’Alene 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 17-0 40 1
2. Century 12-3 31 2
T.3 Blackfoot 12-5 14 5
T.3 Middleton 11-5 14 -
T.3 Caldwell 13-3 14 3
Other receiving votes: Twin Falls 2, Jerome 2, Preston 2, Kuna 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Parma 15-2 30 2
3. Timberlake 11-4 26 3
4. Teton 12-5 13 4
5. Kellogg 11-4 10 5
Other receiving votes: Filer 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 15-2 40 1
2. Cole Valley 14-3 31 2
3. Melba 15-2 25 3
4. Grangeville 13-3 15 T-4
5. Nampa Christian 11-6 5 T-4
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 4
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 16-1 40 1
2. Prairie 11-3 26 2
3. Rimrock 16-1 22 3
4. Grace 14-3 20 4
5. Greenleaf Friends 13-1 6 -
Other receiving votes: Butte County 5, Notus 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 13-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 15-2 25 2
3. Kendrick (1) 12-2 23 T-4
4. Rockland 14-2 18 T-4
T.5 Camas County 8-2 4 -
T.5 Lighthouse 11-3 4 -
Other receiving votes: Mackay 3, Sho-Ban 2, Lakeside 1, Hansen 1
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com