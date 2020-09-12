THOMAS – As far as rivalry games go, Friday night's contest between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Snake River Panthers may have been everything that anyone wanted.
However, with the underlying tones of the game what they were, there were bound to be a lot of fans who left the game unsatisfied with the outcome.
For months, football fans in the area have heard about the daunting Snake River defense, which returned eight starters from a state semifinal team, but that defense gave up 30 points to Kimberly and 34 points in a shutout loss to the defending 2A champions in West Side — not the numbers of a top-flight unit.
For Blackfoot, fans had been teased by a quick 2-0 start with wins over a pair of 5A opponents in Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls.
The fans got a very good, close contest between these two Bingham County schools Friday and the result ended up being a 21-18 win for Blackfoot, with the game ending when the Broncos a defensive stand on their own end of the field to seal the victory.
The game began with both teams trying to establish their offense and both defenses living up to their reputations as neither team could get a sustained drive going and the first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.
The second period started off with a few more fireworks.
Blackfoot got things started, setting up shop on the Panthers' 9-yard line and giving the ball to all-state running back Teegan Thomas, who powered his way to the end zone with the game's first score.
Snake River then took the kickoff and drove the length of the field, mixing runs with passes. Although the drive eventually stalled deep in Blackfoot territory, the Panthers settled for a short field goal with only 1:14 left in the first half, cutting the Blackfoot lead down to 7-3.
The Broncos then used their own passing game, primarily quarterback Jace Grimmett connecting with wide receiver Carter Layton, to drive the ball right back into Panther territory. With time running out, the combo hooked up again for a 9-yard pass and catch for the touchdown with only six seconds remaining until intermission. With the PAT, the score was 14-3 in favor of Blackfoot at halftime.
Blackfoot received the second half kickoff and promptly drove the ball down the field, mixing the running game and passing game effectively to the point that, after one play, wide receiver/defensive back Jaxon Ball came to the sidelines screaming for the ball.
The coaching staff honored that request and, on the very next play, the Broncos connected on a 28-yard touchdown from Grimmett to Ball. With the extra point, the score was pushed to 21-3 and the Broncos seemingly had things going their way and the momentum on their side.
That continued as the Broncos were able to recover an onside kick on the next play and were in business once again, with the ball in Panther territory and a chance to virtually seal the game with another score.
That didn't happen as the Panthers stepped up on defense, forcing a turnover from the Broncos.
It took most of the rest of the third quarter to get it done, but the Panthers finally punched the ball into the end zone on a 4-yard run by senior Chandler Coombs and with the extra point, the score was suddenly 21-10 and Blackfoot was getting the ball back to start the final stanza of play.
The Panther defense then stopped the Broncos with a spirited set of plays and suddenly the passing game of Snake River was right back in action. A nice catch-and-run by Coombs got the Panthers right back into the game as he hauled in a 44-yard touchdown reception, catching the ball in the backfield and outrunning the flatfooted Blackfoot defenders to the end zone.
When quarterback Cole Gilbert took the ball around left end for the 2-point conversion, the Panthers cut the lead to just three points at 21-18 with seven minutes remaining.
With the Panther defense smelling blood, they stepped up once again, corralling the Broncos and forcing a punt to set Snake River up with the chance to get the game-winning score and run the remaining clock out at the same time.
The Panthers started with the ball in their own territory and began working the ball downfield, using both runs and passes until they were fairly deep into Blackfoot territory with less than a minute left.
But the Broncos held, forcing Snake River to turn the ball over on downs with only 15 seconds remaining, giving Blackfoot the win in a tough, tight ball game.
Blackfoot hosts Skyline, the No. 1 ranked team in 4A, next week.
For Snake River, it's back to the drawing board in search of their first win of 2020, but the defensive effort has to have the team in good spirits with South Fremont coming to Snake River for their Friday night contest next week.
BLACKFOOT 21, SNAKE RIVER 18
Blackfoot 0 14 7 0 — 21
Snake River 0 3 7 8 — 18
Second quarter
BF — Teegan Thomas 7 run (kick good), 7:40
SR — 17-yard field goal good, 1:14
BF — Carter Layton 9 pass from Jace Grimmett (kick good), 0:06
Third quarter
BF — Jaxon Ball 28 pass from Grimmett (kick good), 9:28
SR — Chandler Coombs 4 run (kick good), 0:04
Fourth quarter
SR — Coombs 44 pass from Cole Gilbert (Gilbert run), 7:01