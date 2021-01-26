BLACKFOOT – It was senior night for the Blackfoot Broncos and as they entertained the Bonneville Bees, they celebrated the contributions made by Tylar Dalley and Yoleni Navarrette, who joined Hadley Humpherys, Prairie Caldwell and Izzy Arave in the starting lineup.
It didn't take long before the Broncos were hitting on all cylinders and the score began to mount against the Bees on the way to a 63-44 home win.
Blackfoot had an 11-4 lead before Bonneville cut that down with a pair of late field goals at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Blackfoot got the ball inside either on the fast break or to its talented post players Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright.
“We played pretty well tonight,” Broncos coach Raimee Odum said. “We got everyone into the game and nearly everyone scored. You have to be happy when you get five players in double figures and just missed with one more, and both of your seniors get plenty of playing time and both scored as well.”
A huge cheer went up from the student section in the fourth quarter when Tylar Dalley connected on a short jumper from the right side to get everyone in the scorebook and all but secure the win.
Forward Mia Sorensen was the only Bonneville player to reach double digits with 17 points.
For Blackfoot, Humpherys had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Arave scored 10 points, and Caldwell also had 10 points. Esperanza Vergara tallied 15 points and Wright just missed double digits with nine points and a good defensive game.
The Broncos finished the regular season at 15-5, 7-1 in conference and now await seeding for the 4A District 6 tournament which begins next week.
BLACKFOOT 63, BONNEVILLE 44
Bonneville 8 5 17 14 -- 44
Blackfoot 11 15 22 15 -- 63
BONNEVILLE -- Kaylie Kofe 2, Whitney Shaw 3, Alyssa Harris 2, Mia Sorensen 17, Logan Faulkner 9, Sydnee Hunt 7, Talia Trane 4.
BLACKFOOT -- Tylar Dalley 2, Yoleni Navarrette 2, Hadley Humpherys 13, Izzy Arave 10, Prairie Caldwell 10, Kianna Wright 9, Esperanza Vergara 15.