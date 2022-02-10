BLACKFOOT — Prairie Caldwell answered immediately. As a celebration unfolded around her in this gym, she held a snippet of net in her hand, the first time she had ever held something like that. What was she doing to do with it?
“I’m gonna put it in a nice glass (case), shine a light on it in my room and hang it up,” Caldwell said.
Blackfoot has won a lot — 28 straight times, going back to last season, when the team captured a state title — so it may be easy to forget, but the Broncos didn’t capture last year’s 4A District 6 crown. They tangled with Skyline three times in that tournament alone, losing two, forcing them to use a play-in game to advance to the state tournament.
That’s why Blackfoot’s 41-28 win over Skyline Wednesday night meant so much to the Broncos. They’ve certainly won a lot in the last year or so, but a district title eluded them last February, so securing the tournament title this time around amounted to something meaningful.
“This was one of our goals for this year. Being able to reach it is really satisfying,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “We had this goal last year, and we came up short. So for the seniors, and all the girls in general who put in the work, it’s great to see that coming together.”
Blackfoot has won prettier games, but this felt like one instance when Odum and Co. didn’t mind as much.
Senior Hadley Humpherys posted a game-best 12 points, Esperanza Vergara totaled seven and Caldwell, Izzy Arave and Kianna Wright tallied six points apiece, helping the Broncos — who improved to a spotless 24-0 — pull away and win their ninth straight by double figures.
No basketball analyst with a pulse would call this beautiful basketball, but Odum never felt surprised. Last season, Blackfoot and Skyline played a whole six times, three in the regular season and three in the postseason. Familiarity may breed contempt, but sometimes it produces low-scoring games like these.
“If there’s a team that knows us best, it’s Skyline. You could see it tonight,” Odum said. “They came out, grinded and really pushed us to our limit. I really think in the long run, it’s made us better, and them better.”
That’s the thing about Blackfoot’s season, though: The Broncos have had to make extra efforts to get better. Most teams do, of course, but most teams also lose games. Blackfoot hasn’t. So, Odum says, the Broncos have had to treat certain wins like losses. They felt that way anyway.
Odum pointed to a couple games: Blackfoot’s win over Thunder Ridge, back on Jan. 13, when the Broncos eked out a 50-49 victory. Their win over Idaho Falls, on Nov. 23, a 53-38 decision.
“In a way, those have been learning experiences for us,” Odum said. “The girls know where they should be playing, and they know how it feels. We have come up short in our personal opinion of that. That’s helped us a lot.”
What also helped Blackfoot was the way those teams played. After the Broncos won their sixth or seventh straight game to kick off the season, Caldwell said, they started to feel like opponents were gunning for them. Like they were giving them their best shot. If there was a Super Bowl in high school hoops, Blackfoot hosted it wherever it went.
“It was definitely a lot tougher,” Caldwell said. “Competition was insanely hard. They would do everything. They would study us, learn how to play against us. But we have great coaches here, great administration. Everyone is amazing, and they help us get through a lot of those grind times.”
Then, Caldwell added something: “We’ve all played together for so long, in tight situations in games, that it just comes naturally. That’s how we end up on top in the games we’ve played this season.”
That now becomes paramount. Blackfoot’s first game of the 4A state tournament is set for Thursday at Mountain View, where it will take on an opponent to be determined. The Broncos will try to repeat as state champions. Before that, though, they get to rest.
“We’re super grateful,” Odum said. “I told the girls: Enjoy this tonight, but we’re not done.”