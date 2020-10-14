BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team used their strong defense and some timely scoring to secure a berth in the 2020 4A state boys’ soccer tournament with a frontrunning 3-1 victory over Hillcrest in the District 6 championship.
"It's huge. You almost get emotional," said Blackfoot coach Liam Pope. "It was pretty tight and quite tense, as you'd expect from a district championship. It was a little bit ugly at times. I'd say neither of us played as well as we can, but you expect that in championship games."
The Broncos (14-1, 10-0) got on the board first with a goal from Misa Reyna off an assist from senior Frankie Garcia. They then had to watch as Hillcrest lined up for a penalty kick just minutes later.
Blackfoot's standout sophomore goal keeper, Gavin Cornell, had not had many chances to defend a penalty kick, but he played it like just another shot. When the Hillcrest player let fly with a hard shot to the left, Cornell calmly took one step and smothered the shot to preserve Blackfoot’s 1-0 lead at the time.
"That was crucial," Pope said.
It was only a few minutes later that the Broncos were awarded a penalty kick of their own. Frankie Garcia stepped up and calmly put the ball in the far right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead that the Broncos would carry into halftime.
The intensity of the contest escalated into the second half and when Hillcrest’s star forward got loose on a breakaway. He was able to get Cornell a step off as he drove to the goal, netting a shot that was just out of the reach of the young goal keeper, trimming Blackfoot's lead to just one.
The Bronco defense dug in and the opportunistic offense made the most of their opportunities. Finally, when a shot rebounded out of the goal, Frankie Garcia was able to calmly place the ball in the back of the net for the 3-1 final score.
"I think we knew coming into this year -- I have quite a few senior starters -- this was the year. This had to be the year," Pope said. "This year, day one, we always talked about district championship. Anything less than a district championship would have been a failure."
The Broncos have now claimed the first of eight berths in the boys soccer state tournament. The other seven -- four district titles and three at-large berths -- will all be claimed over the next three days.
The state tournament will begin next Thursday, Oct. 22 at Bonneville High School beginning at 9 a.m. The tournament will run through Oct. 24 when the 4A state champion is named.
Blackfoot will face-off against the runner-up from District 3 next Thursday at 3 p.m.