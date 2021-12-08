My fascination with Blackfoot basketball coach Clint Arave stemmed from his shoes. Arave is this black-bearded cowboy with an indelible cheeser and infectious laugh, perhaps the poster child of small-town living.
And he wore these green-and-white Air Jordan 1s to a game last season, the kind of retro sneakers that high schoolers spend a Benjamin or two on and race online to beat the bots and resellers. It was strange – just like his basketball team.
Back then, Arave was in his first year as Blackfoot’s coach and used the size of the Broncos' roster to play a positionless style of basketball – a rare luxury for teams with three guys measuring 6-foot-5. His scheme was just as unconventional as his shoes.
Fast forward to Thursday night. The Blackfoot assistants wore those perfectly-manicured, shiny green-and-white Jordan 1s. But Arave’s kicks didn’t match his staff’s. They were Jordan 1s, but black where the others were white.
“He has a new pair every game, I swear,” junior forward Javonte King said with a chuckle.
“I’m a glutton,” Arave joked.
More importantly, he’s a man with options – with his shoes and his basketball roster. Some doubted that at the season’s onset. Gone from the 2020 Blackfoot team are a quartet of integral pieces: Candon Dahle, Jaxon Ball, Jace Grimmett and Carter Layton.
In their place, King seemed to be the favorite to take the reins as the Broncos’ main attraction. A 6-foot-5 forward, King might consider becoming a decathlete in his next life. He springs with each step and attacks the rim like Batman escaping the pit in The Dark Knight Rises.
“I want to be the player of the year in our district, and all-state would be nice,” said King, who had a half-dozen points against Highland.
King has the exceptional athleticism to pull that off, the sort of exceptional athleticism that you don’t want to pick up a few early fouls.
But, against Highland on Tuesday, King kept drawing whistles and Arave kept sitting his best player on the pine. Not ideal. But lessons are derived from suboptimal solutions and the message for King and Blackfoot was simple: The Broncos aren’t a one-man show.
Midway through the third quarter, Highland junior phenom Jayden Wright – a versatile wing who scored a game-high 21 on Tuesday – pump-faked King at the top of the key and drove into Blackfoot’s twin towers. Wright absorbed the contact from 6-foot-5 Dylan Peterson and 6-foot-3 Deegan Hale, sank the basket and drew the foul.
Stymied, King threw his palms on his head and clenched his mouth in frustration.
“J,” Arave yelled, “don’t worry about it.”
“I think he feels like the pressure of the world is on him right now,” Arave said postgame, “and, as you can see, we’ve got other guys who can help us.”
That’s what became clear on Tuesday.
Chase Cannon drained four shots from deep. Peterson scored 10 points and protected the rim well. Sophomore Kort Capson played as a calculated point guard off the bench. Colby Bodkin hit a clutch 3. And Hale played good defense down low.
“A lot of people expected me to just kind of score points but our team is good. Everyone can score,” King said. “A lot of people think I’m supposed to do everything but we’re pretty complete.”
Blackfoot’s challenge is turning its “pretty complete” roster into one that’s playing in March. Last season, the Broncos’ promising start fizzled out late in the year when the green and black fell in five of their last six games, including a two-point loss to Bonneville in the 4A District 6 quarterfinals.
What’s different this season? What’s Blackfoot’s ceiling in 2022?
That’s a tough one to determine right now. The Broncos have a bit of a boom-or-bust quality to them. They are not a team glued to a system, the squad that dominates opponents with X’s and O’s. They kill you with length, with mismatches, with the premise that their athletes are better than everybody else’s.
The downside to that? “I’m OK with a little bit of organized chaos,” Arave said. “Sometimes it doesn't work. Sometimes it bites me.”
Arave is willing to take his chances with his athletes. He’ll roll the dice with King and Peterson and Hale and Capson and live with the results. His benefit is his personnel. And just like when he needs to put on shoes every day, it’s nice to have options.